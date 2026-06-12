India summoned the US envoy to lodge a strong protest after US naval attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman killed three Indian mariners. The MEA expressed deep concern over the use of lethal force and urged the US to ensure civilian safety.

India Lodges 'Strong Protest' with US

India on Friday summoned the United States Charge d'Affaires, Jason Meeks, and lodged a "strong protest" over the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

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According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the US Charge d'Affaires was called to the ministry earlier in the day, where India's concerns over the incidents were formally conveyed. "A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in the release.

The ministry reiterated India's deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and stressed that such actions pose a threat to maritime safety and regional stability. "The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," the statement added.

India also urged the United States to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of civilian vessels and prevent any further loss of life. The MEA in its statement, further stated that the US Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to the American authorities and ensure that US forces operating in the region adopt all necessary measures to avoid civilian casualties. "The U.S. Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities and to ensure that U.S. forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to prevent the loss of civilian life," the ministry stated.

Second Summons Over Escalating Issue

The development comes amid another incident on Thursday, where a commercial vessel with 20 Indian crew members on board came under US attack in the region. This marks the second time that the US mission has been summoned by the MEA over the escalating maritime security issue. The US envoy was also called in by the Additional Secretary (Americas) in the Ministry of External Affairs to register India's serious concerns.

US CENTCOM Confirms Attacks

This escalation marks New Delhi's first public acknowledgement of the US Navy directly targeting commercial ships carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the American naval forces targeted three foreign-flagged merchant vessels operating with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman over four days.

CENTCOM on Thursday confirmed that American forces had struck the Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer, carrying 20 Indian seafarers, in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the ship had violated the US blockade against Iran in the region, firing two Hellfire missiles into the ship's engine room to stop its movement. This marks the third commercial vessel attacked by US forces in the Gulf of Oman this week.

Earlier, Palau-flagged vessels MT Marivex and MT Settebello, carrying Indian seafarers, were disabled on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, for attempting to transport Iranian oil. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that three Indian seafarers have lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello and have been identified.

MEA Confirms Details

During an inter-ministerial briefing on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest. "These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," he said.

Context of US Blockade

The US blockade is enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas amid diplomatic engagement to achieve a complete solution to the hostilities in West Asia, including all Iranian ports in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. (ANI)