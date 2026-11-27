South Korean finance commentator Kim Ah-hyun went viral after tearing up on live TV while discussing a stock market sell-off hitting retail investors. Her emotional reaction sparked mixed responses online, highlighting the human toll of market volatility.

South Korean finance commentator Kim Ah-hyun recently went viral on social media after she choked up while explaining how a brutal sell-off in South Korean stocks was hammering everyday retail investors live on air on Wednesday, November 25.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kim Ah-hyun was seen controlling her emotions as a chart showing a 15.21% plunge in a Samsung Electronics leveraged product flashed on screen during the broadcast, pausing off with a trembling voice before bowing her head and looking off-screen as the show cut away.

As stock markets across Asia came under heavy pressure during the November 25 sell-off, South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 6.16% to close at 4,697.51 alongside drops in Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Taiwan Weighted Index, as chip giant Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled amid concerns over the semiconductor sector and AI investment outlook.

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‘Tears of Anger’

South Korean finance commentator Kim Ah-hyun, who reportedly works with Pion Investment Advisory, is also the host of the programme Kim Ah-hyun’s Golden Stock on Seoul Economic TV, where he regularly discusses financial markets and investment trends.

However, Kim Ah-hyun’s expressions while explaining how everyday retail investors were taking heavy hits during the downturn were a breakdown she later called ‘tears of anger’ rather than a reaction to personal trading losses.

Speaking during the livestream after her viral broadcast on Wednesday, Kim Ah-hyun clarified online rumours about her own trading losses and personal investments in the stock market, explaining that her tears came from frustration and empathy for individual investors getting wiped out in a brutal market.

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The South Korean finance commentator’s reaction might have struck a nerve worldwide because it captured the raw human toll of a brutal market rout, turning a routine television market update into a viral rallying cry for battered retail investors.

As the volatility of the markets across the world has apparently taken a hit, investors have been grappling with renewed concerns over AI valuations, technology stocks, and global economic uncertainty, triggering sharp sell-offs across major markets.

From Empathy To Criticism: Internet Reacts To South Korean Anchor’s Tears

South Korean anchor Kim Ah-hyun’s emotional breakdown has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over her response to the market downturn.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned the commentator’s emotional response, arguing that investors must remain detached while navigating the volatility of financial markets. Some sympathised with her concern for retail investors, while others criticised the sharp fluctuations in South Korea’s stock market.

Another section of users compared South Korea’s stock market to a casino and gambling, pointing to its sharp price swings and the risks associated with leveraged trading. Others argued that the stock market was a brutal environment where investors needed to keep emotions out of their decisions.

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Meanwhile, some users appeared to dismiss the market turmoil, with one suggesting that investors were nearing the bottom and another joking that the market was making money for them every day.

As markets showed signs of a modest recovery on Thursday, November 26, with South Korea’s KOSPI rising 0.29% after its steep fall a day earlier, concerns over further volatility continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

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