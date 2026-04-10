US Congressman Josh Gottheimer condemned Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for 'spewing vile rhetoric targeting Jews and Israel.' Gottheimer called the remarks 'unacceptable' amid ceasefire talks. Asif later deleted the controversial post.

US Congressman Josh Gottheimer slammed Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his statement concerning Israel, calling the rhetoric "unacceptable" and counterproductive amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to find a complete end to the conflict in West Asia.

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In a post on X, Gottheimer stated that such remarks from a top Pakistani official amid such times, when Islamabad is trying to act as a mediator between the US and Iran, were a "spewing vile rhetoric targeting Jews and Israel." "This is nuts! While Pakistan is leading ceasefire talks, their defense minister is spewing vile rhetoric targeting Jews and Israel. Hateful rhetoric like this is beyond unacceptable and unproductive at this fragile moment. This is not diplomacy and must be condemned," his post read.

Pakistan Minister's 'Evil Israel' Post Draws Condemnation

This comes after Khawaja Asif, in a post on X, called Israel "evil and a curse for humanity" accusing it of committing "genocide" in Lebanon while peace negotiations are underway. "Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," the post read. "I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell," it added.

The Pakistan Defence Minister's statement has put the fragile ceasefire at more risk, even before the commencement of the negotiations in Islamabad. Asif later deleted his post after intense backlash and condemnation.

US Ambassador Backs Israel Amid Regional Tensions

Separately, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also weighed in on the broader situation, strongly backing Israel and criticising those supporting groups hostile to it. In a post on X, Huckabee said, "Equating Israel stopping Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis & their 'Mother Ship' Iran is equating John McClane & Hans Gruber in that great Christmas movie classic 'Die Hard.' People who support the terrorists over Israel are sick & demonic. Full stop."

His remarks referenced John McClane and Hans Gruber from the film Die Hard to draw a comparison in support of Israel's actions against groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as the Houthis.

The comments come at a time of heightened tensions in West Asia, with ongoing hostilities involving Israel and multiple regional actors, alongside diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire.