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Vietnamese Child Burns Feet on Sun-Heated Tiles as Heatwave Nears 40°C, Viral Video Raises Concerns
A viral video from Vietnam shows a young girl crying in pain after stepping barefoot onto extremely hot yard tiles amid severe heatwave. With temperatures nearing 40°C, the child stood stuck and sat down, only to realise the ground was also burning.
Vietnamese girl rescued after stepping onto burning hot ground during heatwave
A shocking viral video from Vietnam is drawing attention to the dangers of extreme heat after a young girl walked barefoot into her yard and became trapped on scorching hot tiles during the middle of the day.
Vietnamese girl's video goes viral
The clip, widely shared on social media, shows the child sneaking out of her house alone while temperatures in several parts of Vietnam were reportedly nearing 40°C.
فتاة فيتنامية تسللت من المنزل الى الحوش في منتصف النهار من اجل اللعب
بينما كانت درجة الجو تقترب من 40 وعلى الفور تجمدت في مكانها ولحسن الحظ والدها كان قريب منها وقام بالامساك بها واخذها الى المنزل
انتبهوا لابنائكم في هذه الأيام من حرارة الجو pic.twitter.com/kvBfBfkutH
— مستر (@5_8fm) May 24, 2026
Within seconds, the heat from the ground appeared to overwhelm her.
Child cries in pain
The little girl is seen crying loudly and freezing in place, unable to understand what was happening to her feet. She first stands in pain and then sits down while crying, only to realise that the floor tiles were also burning hot against her legs.
Luckily, her father was nearby and quickly heard her screams.
Father quickly rushes to save the child
The video shows the father immediately running outside after hearing the child crying. He quickly picks her up from the heated ground and carries her safely back inside the house.
Moments later, the child’s mother also comes outside to check the condition of the floor. In the video, she can be seen touching the tiles with her hand, seemingly trying to understand how hot the surface had become under the strong sun.
🚨WATCH: a toddler sneaks into a sunny courtyard barefoot while the floor tiles were extremely hot under direct sunlight.
Her father quickly runs out and carries her back inside. pic.twitter.com/7V7QjyKbOQ
— postman 🪩 (@postman002) May 25, 2026
Many viewers said the incident was a reminder of how dangerous outdoor surfaces can become during intense summer heat, especially for children walking barefoot.
Several social media users pointed out that the problem was likely caused more by the heated tiles than by the air temperature itself.
One user wrote, “The floor was very hot and the barefoot girl must have burned her little feet.”
Another commented, “I think it’s because the floor is very hot, not because of the heat.”
A Vietnamese user also claimed that temperatures in the country are currently at the peak of a severe heatwave.
Social media reacts to the viral video
The clip quickly spread across different platforms and gathered thousands of reactions.
Many users expressed concern and sympathy for the child.
One comment read, “Poor baby, the ground was too hot.”
Another person wrote, “Thank God, he heard her screams.”
A Vietnamese girl slipped out of her house and into the yard in broad daylight to play.
With the temperature nearing 40 degrees Celsius, she couldn't bear the heat and began to cry bitterly. Her father quickly rescued her. pic.twitter.com/NPwWERW8dk
— Middle East News (@MiddleEast_Eng) May 25, 2026
Some viewers said the child was too young to understand the danger of stepping outside barefoot during extreme heat.
Others compared the burning tiles to “a frying pan” and said surfaces exposed to direct sunlight can become far hotter than the air temperature itself.
However, some reactions online also faced criticism after users made jokes or harsh comments about the incident.
Despite the mixed reactions, many parents used the moment to warn others about the risks children face during rising temperatures across several Asian countries.
Heatwaves increasing across Asia
The incident comes as many countries across Asia continue to face intense summer heat and heatwave conditions.
During extreme weather, concrete, metal and tiled surfaces can heat up very quickly under direct sunlight. Experts often warn that such surfaces can cause burns within seconds, especially to children, whose skin is more sensitive.
Parents are being advised to keep children indoors during the hottest parts of the day, make sure they wear footwear outside, and avoid leaving them alone near heated outdoor surfaces.
The viral video is a strong reminder of how dangerous rising temperatures can be, particularly for small children who may not fully understand the risks around them.
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