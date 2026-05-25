The video shows the father immediately running outside after hearing the child crying. He quickly picks her up from the heated ground and carries her safely back inside the house.

Moments later, the child’s mother also comes outside to check the condition of the floor. In the video, she can be seen touching the tiles with her hand, seemingly trying to understand how hot the surface had become under the strong sun.

🚨WATCH: a toddler sneaks into a sunny courtyard barefoot while the floor tiles were extremely hot under direct sunlight.



Her father quickly runs out and carries her back inside. pic.twitter.com/7V7QjyKbOQ — postman 🪩 (@postman002) May 25, 2026

Many viewers said the incident was a reminder of how dangerous outdoor surfaces can become during intense summer heat, especially for children walking barefoot.

Several social media users pointed out that the problem was likely caused more by the heated tiles than by the air temperature itself.

One user wrote, “The floor was very hot and the barefoot girl must have burned her little feet.”

Another commented, “I think it’s because the floor is very hot, not because of the heat.”

A Vietnamese user also claimed that temperatures in the country are currently at the peak of a severe heatwave.