Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar inaugurated a cultural exhibition in Baku, highlighting the deep civilizational ties between India and Azerbaijan. The event featured art, dance, and discussions on shared heritage and growing cultural affinity.

'Cultural Bridges' Exhibition Highlights India-Azerbaijan Ties

Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar inaugurated the exhibition titled "Cultural Bridges between India and Azerbaijan" organised by the Creative Circle of Azerbaijan, highlighting the deepening cultural engagement between the two nations. The event was attended by Member of Parliament of Azerbaijan Razi Nurullayev, art enthusiasts, youth participants, and members of the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan.

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Historic Connections and Modern Affinity

In his remarks, Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted the millennia-old civilizational connections between India and Azerbaijan that date back to the Bronze Age. He emphasised how these ties have grown stronger through centuries of cultural and spiritual exchanges.

The Ambassador specially mentioned the historic Ateshgah Temple in Azerbaijan, which features several inscriptions in Devanagari script and Indian spiritual symbols, including the Swastika, Om, Ganesha, and Nataraja idols. He also noted the ever-increasing popularity of Indian films, music, cuisine, and yoga in Azerbaijan as a living testimony to the strong cultural affinity between the two nations.

Ambassador Kumar further described the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi as an important cultural bridge, whose works have influenced several poets and literary traditions in India.

Member of Parliament Razi Nurullayev acknowledged the deep cultural connection between the two countries despite the geographical distance. He praised the Creative Circle of Azerbaijan for organising the meaningful exhibition.

The exhibition featured beautiful paintings exploring various themes related to the shared heritage, culture, and friendship between India and Azerbaijan.

Guests were treated to a delectable spread of Indian cuisine, adding warmth and flavour to the evening.

The event successfully showcased the enduring cultural bonds and growing friendship between the people of India and Azerbaijan.

On this occasion, Indian classical dance Kathak was performed by Fatima Aliyeva, while Indian film songs and dance were performed by Fatima Hajizada.

Cultural Diplomacy Extends to Wellness and Ayurveda

As a part of continued cultural diplomacy in action, earlier in May, Ambassador Kumar visited the Ayurveda Centre in Shabran, Azerbaijan, where he met with Indian Ayurvedic doctors, therapists, and chefs serving at the Centre.

During the visit, the Ambassador interacted with the staff and appreciated their dedicated efforts in promoting holistic wellness and traditional Indian healthcare practices in Azerbaijan.

Future Collaboration in Traditional Medicine

Ambassador Kumar also held discussions with Teymur Hajibeyov, Head of the Centre, on opportunities for further collaboration in expanding awareness, training, and outreach initiatives related to Ayurveda in Azerbaijan.

The discussions also focused on strengthening people-to-people ties through wellness tourism, cultural exchange, and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine.

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