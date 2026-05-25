A major surfing event in New Zealand was halted after Australian photographer Ed Sloane was bitten in Raglan waters. Organizers activated a rare “code red” protocol, fearing a shark before doctors suspected a sea lion.

A major surfing event in New Zealand was suspended on Monday after a photographer was bitten in the water by a creature suspected to be a sea lion.

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Australian photographer Ed Sloane was at the World Surf League's New Zealand Pro event when he reported he had been bitten on his left foot.

He received treatment after being taken to hospital and it was initially feared that a shark could have been responsible.

"Massive thank you to our water patrol for the quick response, our medical team and all the support from our teams for the immediate assistance I received," Sloane said.

A "code red" was activated following the bite in Raglan on New Zealand's North Island, said Renato Hickel, the World Surf League vice-president of tours and competition.

"The doctor that was here helping on the scene was inclined to think it was a sea lion instead of a shark," Hickel told a broadcast.

"Nevertheless, very scary."

Brazilian surfers Yago Dora and Italo Ferreira were competing in the semi-final when the attack happened and the event immediately halted.

"Italo and Yago were very shaken," Hickel said.

"They saw the splash and the incident, so another reason to put the event on hold."

The event resumed on Monday afternoon, with Ferreira winning the men's competition and American Carissa Moore the women's.

Hickel said extra safety measures were in place with jet skis patrolling the surf, as well as drones and onshore spotters.

He said it was the first time organisers have declared a code red protocol, introduced after Australian surfer Mick Fanning was attacked by a shark at a World Surf League event at Jeffreys Bay in South Africa in July 2015.

Fanning said it was a "miracle" he escaped unscathed from that attack after punching the shark in the back.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)