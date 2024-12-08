Rebels take control of infamous Saydnaya prison in Syria, footage shows them inspecting wards (WATCH)

Rebels have taken control of Syria's notorious Saydnaya military prison, also known as a "human slaughterhouse", where over 30,000 people were killed and 100,000 executed or died in Syrian regime prisons.

With the rebels taking control and overthrowing the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, prisoners in prisons were release in many places like Hama, Damascus and Aleppo. One among those was the Saydnaya military prison in Syria, notorious for its brutal human rights abuses, and is referred to as a "human slaughterhouse". Now, footage of the prison has emerged, which shows the rebels inspecting the prison's wards from the facility's camera control room.

Reports claim that over 100,000 people have been executed or died in Syrian regime prisons, with more than 30,000 killed in Saydnaya alone.

According to the probe by Amnesty International, Saydnaya prison has two detention centers: a red building for civilians arrested since 2011, and a white building for soldiers involved in protests. Thousands of inmates in the red building have been killed in secret executions. The execution process involves a sham trial at the Military Field Court in Damascus, which lasts only one to three minutes. The victims are then severely beaten, blindfolded, and hanged in the white building.

"This takes place once or twice a week, and on each occasion, between 20 and 50 people are hanged to death. Throughout this process, the victims remain blindfolded. They are only told that they have been sentenced to death minutes before the executions are carried out; they are never told when their execution will be carried out; and they do not know how they will die until the nooses are placed around their necks. After the execution is carried out, the victims' bodies are loaded into a truck, transferred to Tishreen Hospital for registration and buried in mass graves," the report claims.

The Syrian government has been accused of carrying out widespread and systematic attacks against the civilian population, amounting to crimes against humanity. The prison has been the site of numerous human rights abuses, including murder, torture, enforced disappearances, and extermination.



