BREAKING: Russia says Assad left Syria, gave orders for peaceful power handover

The Russian foreign ministry has said that deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left his post and the country following negotiations with "other participants in the armed conflict" and gave instructions for a peaceful power transfer.

BREAKING: Russia says Syria's Assad left country, gave orders for peaceful power handover shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 5:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

The Russian foreign ministry has said that deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left his post and the country following negotiations with "other participants in the armed conflict" and gave instructions for a peaceful power transfer.

It insists that Russia was not involved in those negotiations and that its military bases in Syria are on high alert but not under threat.

Russia states it is in touch with "all groups in the Syrian opposition".

Russia had been a key ally of Assad, previously offering him with military assistance to remain in power.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH) shk

'We're battle ready, can capture Kolkata & Assam': Ex-Bangladesh army major's shocker amid tensions (WATCH)

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage held for over 420 days, mother demands 'comprehensive deal' watch gcw

Hamas releases new video of Israeli hostage, mother demands 'comprehensive deal' (WATCH)

Syrian rebels capture Damascus: Is Assad dead? Suspected plane shootdown sparks speculation shk

Syrian rebels capture Damascus: Is Assad dead? Suspected plane shootdown sparks speculation

Viral video: Donald Trump greets Macron with intense 17-second handshake ahead of Notre Dame event (WATCH) gcw

Viral video: Donald Trump greets Macron with intense 17-second handshake ahead of Notre Dame event (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care vkp

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care

Parenting tips for child misbehaviour and how to address it vkp

Parenting tips for child misbehaviour and how to address it

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS) RBA

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his chiseled abs; leaves fans gasping for air (PHOTOS)

Did you know THIS Indian Railways train outperforms Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat? gcw

Did you know THIS Indian Railways train outperforms Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Vande Bharat?

SHOCKING! Unable to pay for ambulance, Uttarakhand woman ties brother's body on car roof to travel for 200 km shk

SHOCKING! Unable to pay for ambulance, Uttarakhand woman ties brother's body on car roof to travel for 200 km

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon