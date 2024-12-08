BREAKING: Russia says Assad left Syria, gave orders for peaceful power handover

The Russian foreign ministry has said that deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad left his post and the country following negotiations with "other participants in the armed conflict" and gave instructions for a peaceful power transfer.

It insists that Russia was not involved in those negotiations and that its military bases in Syria are on high alert but not under threat.

Russia states it is in touch with "all groups in the Syrian opposition".

Russia had been a key ally of Assad, previously offering him with military assistance to remain in power.

