A Louisiana baker, Julie Fradella, went viral for burning a USD 600 birthday cake. The unusual act was a request from her client, who had just discovered her boyfriend, for whom the cake was made, had been unfaithful. The baker documented the fiery revenge in a video, which quickly gained popularity and praise on social media.

The internet was left with a lot of doubts when one Louisiana baker ended up burning a birthday cake costing USD 600 (about Rs 57,000) on the pickup day itself. one may be because bakers don't often burn large cakes that clients purchase. However, "satisfactions" took over social media as soon as the cause of the cake's "unusual end" was made public. Perplexed? Julie Fradella, the baker, posted a video on the internet in which she told the tale of the cake.

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According to Fradella, the cake was bought by a female customer for her boyfriend's birthday. The cake was intended to be served to "75 guests" during the celebration. On the day of the pick-up, however, the girlfriend was devastated to learn that her lover had cheated on her. The woman, upset at the betrayal, asked the baker if she might destroy the cake, but Fradella came up with a “better idea.” In a video that addressed the "cheating boyfriend" directly, Fradella stated that she had burnt the cake in order to please her client's unusual request. The video quickly gained popularity and generated a lot of responses.

Watch Viral Video

“And before y’all come telling me@about a charge back. SHE was my client. She is who I invoiced. She is the cardholder. I am doing what my client requested!! Now how he paid her ain’t none of my business. The legalities are covered. Trust me. But baby this was my type of carrying on. I hate she had to go through that but I think all of us can relate unfortunately. Baby a big ole party with no cake. This cake was set to serve 75,” the post read.

The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Julie Fradella’. It was shared yesterday and pulled many views from people.

How Did Netizens React?

“This was my introduction to you. We're cousins now,” a user said. “I hear New Orleans all in her voice,” added another. “35 and he acted like a fool. I hope this video makes him feel bad and makes him reflect on what he did,” added another person. “All you were missing was Usher singing Let it Burn,” added another.

“Never seen a cake on fire before....... Now I can check that off the list. That was oddly satisfying. Set off more,” added another. “Costomer satisfaction here is on another level,” added another person. “You are my hero. 2... I didn't know cakes can burn!” wrote another.

(Viewer discretion advised: The reel consists abusive words)