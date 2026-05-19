A leaked photo from Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has sparked buzz online, showing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, leading fans to question their appearance in the show’s first episode.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent is returning with its second season, but the show has already landed in controversy after a leaked image from the set went viral. The photo, reportedly taken during a shoot, features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, along with comedians Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai.

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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Spotted During Shoot

The viral image shows Alia Bhatt dressed in a casual grey T-shirt and black cap, holding a microphone during the filming. She is seen alongside her Alpha co-star Sharvari, as the duo reportedly participated in the episode as part of promotional activities for their upcoming film. The presence of the actors has added major buzz to the new season.

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Fans Divided Over Bollywood Promotions

While many fans were excited to see the show return with high-profile guests, others expressed disappointment online. Several social media users on X and Reddit claimed that the show is gradually shifting into a platform for film promotions rather than pure comedy and talent discovery.

Mixed Social Media Reactions

Reactions to the leaked image have been sharply divided. Some users welcomed the appearance of Alia and Sharvari, calling it a big moment for the show’s popularity. However, others criticized the trend, saying the “soul” of India’s Got Latent is being lost. Despite the debate, anticipation for the new season remains high.