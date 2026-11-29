Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi states there are no new developments in negotiations with the US, maintaining that Tehran's two-day peace proposal remains the only viable path to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran [Iran], November 29 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said there were no fresh developments in negotiations with the United States, reiterating that Tehran's two-day proposal to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia remained on the table. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ECO Day commemoration ceremony here, Araghchi described the proposal as balanced and reasonable, saying it took into account both Iran's demands and expectations as well as the views of the other side. "There are currently no new developments in the negotiations that are worth mentioning, and our two-day plan is still on the table," Araghchi said. He maintained that the proposal could pave the way for reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and initiating negotiations towards a comprehensive agreement within a short period, provided Washington met Iran's demands. "This plan could be achieved in a short time, the Strait of Hormuz could be opened, and negotiations could begin to reach a final agreement, provided that our demands are met," he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further asserted that Tehran's demands were neither new nor unreasonable, claiming that several of them had been raised in previous engagements with Washington. "I have said many times that our demands are neither strange nor new; they have all been raised in some way in the past, and Mr Trump's signature is on many of them," Araghchi added. Araghchi's remarks come amid continued uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, with Iranian leadership maintaining that negotiations cannot move forward without addressing Tehran's conditions. Last week, the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had said that Tehran would not take any steps towards negotiations with Washington until its seven conditions were fulfilled. "Our position is the same as we have said before: no action or negotiation will be taken before Iran implements its seven conditions," Ghalibaf said in remarks at the Iranian Parliament.

Iran's demands include the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian funds, an end to hostilities on all fronts and a formal declaration that the war has ended. Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei had also reiterated that Tehran's two-day proposal remained available, describing it as the "most reasonable possible plan". Baghaei said that if Washington met Iran's demands, security in the Strait of Hormuz could be restored within 48 hours, allowing positive developments in the region. He also accused the United States of attacking Iran amid negotiations, describing the military action as "absurd, illegal and irrational". The latest statements from Iranian officials underline Tehran's position that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and progress towards a final agreement are linked to Washington addressing its demands. (ANI)