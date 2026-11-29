Bangladesh and Pakistan signed a five-year MoU to streamline trade of essential commodities like rice and wheat through a direct government-to-government framework, aiming to bolster economic cooperation and secure supply chains.

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 29 (ANI): Bangladesh and Pakistan on Sunday signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a government-to-government (G2G) trade framework for the import and export of essential commodities and agricultural products, including rice, wheat, sugar, edible oil and pulses. The agreement aims to establish a direct institutional mechanism between the state-owned trading agencies of the two countries, enabling them to procure and supply essential goods according to mutual requirements. The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Commerce in Dhaka by Bangladesh's Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Chairman Brigadier General Mohammad Faisal Azad and Pakistan's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Imran Haider. Commerce Secretary Sharaf Uddin Ahmad Chowdhury and officials from both countries were also present.

According to a statement from Bangladesh's Commerce Ministry, the agreement covers a wide range of commodities, including different varieties of rice, wheat, refined and unrefined sugar, and edible oils such as soybean, sunflower, canola, rice bran and palm olein. Other products covered under the framework include sesame, potatoes, onions, red lentils, chickpeas, tea, pineapples, jackfruit, dates and fertilisers. However, the signing of the MoU does not automatically finalise import or export contracts. Under the arrangement, either country will have to submit a written proposal specifying the quality, quantity, specifications and tentative delivery schedule of the required products. Separate contracts will subsequently be negotiated and finalised for individual commodities.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Commerce Secretary Sharaf Uddin Ahmad Chowdhury said the agreement would establish a direct and organised commercial relationship between the state-owned trading institutions of the two countries. He said the framework would safeguard the economic interests of both countries while creating fresh opportunities for cooperation in the import and export of essential commodities and agricultural products. Chowdhury also emphasised regular communication between TCB and Pakistan's Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), timely assessment of commercial proposals and coordination between the respective commerce ministries for effective implementation.

Pakistan's High Commissioner Imran Haider said the agreement would make the procurement and supply of essential commodities more structured by establishing direct institutional links between the two countries' state-owned trading corporations. He noted that Pakistan had surplus stocks of several agricultural products, including Basmati rice, onions, potatoes and spices, and was prepared to supply them according to Bangladesh's requirements. Highlighting progress in bilateral economic engagement, Haider said cooperation between the two countries had expanded across trade, education and connectivity. He also pointed to Pakistan's withdrawal of anti-dumping duties on hydrogen peroxide imported from Bangladesh and the continuation of a duty-free quota for importing 10,000 metric tonnes of Bangladeshi tea annually. He further noted that the first consignment of Bangladeshi pineapples had arrived in Karachi from Dhaka in October.

TCB Chairman Brigadier General Mohammad Faisal Azad said the agreement should translate into concrete commercial outcomes rather than remain a formal document. He said TCB and TCP would work together to identify products, negotiate competitive prices, maintain quality standards and ensure timely deliveries based on the requirements of both countries. The MoU will remain valid for five years from the date of signing and will automatically be renewed for another five years unless either party initiates termination. Either side can terminate the agreement by providing at least three months' prior written notice through diplomatic channels. According to the Bangladesh Commerce Ministry, the framework could provide the country with alternative sources of essential commodities in the event of supply shortages, price fluctuations or uncertainties involving traditional import sources. However, the actual impact of the agreement on Bangladesh's domestic commodity market will depend on the terms of individual contracts, including prices, quantities, quality standards and timely delivery, the ministry said. The agreement is being viewed as an institutional step towards expanding trade cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan while creating additional procurement avenues for essential commodities and agricultural products. (ANI)