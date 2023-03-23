US allows tourists to apply for jobs while on temporary visa; check details

When a nonimmigrant worker's employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they typically may take one of the several actions, if eligible, to remain in a period of authorised stay in the United States.

In a recent development, the United States has announced that individuals travelling to the country on a business or tourist visa - B-1 and B-2 - can apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, but the prospective employees must ensure that they have changed their visa status before starting a new role.

B-1 and B-2 visas are generally referred to as 'B visas', and they are the most common types of visa issued for a wide range of uses in the United States. The B-1 visa is issued mainly for short-term business trips, while the B-2 visa is issued mainly travelling for tourism purposes.

Also read: Ganges, Brahmaputra and Indus will see flows reduced due to global warming: UN Chief

In a note, and a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Wednesday when nonimmigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.

The move by the USCIS came as thousands of highly skilled foreign-born workers, including Indians, in the US, have lost their jobs due to a series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

They are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated 60-day period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country. The maximum 60-day grace period starts the day after termination of employment, which is typically determined based on the last day for which a salary or wage is paid.

Also read: UAE sights first crescent moon of Ramadan; Fasting to begin on Thursday in Gulf countries

When a nonimmigrant worker's employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they typically may take one of the several actions, if eligible, to remain in a period of authorised stay in the United States.

These include filing an application for a change of nonimmigrant status; filing an application for adjustment of status; filing an application for a "compelling circumstances" employment authorisation document; or being the beneficiary of a nonfrivolous petition to change employer.

"If one of these actions occurs within the up to 60-day grace period, the nonimmigrant's period of authorised stay in the United States can exceed 60 days, even if they lose their previous nonimmigrant status," the USCIS said.

Also Read: Akali Dal slams Amritpal Singh manhunt, offers legal aid to those detained by Punjab Police

If the worker takes no action within the grace period, they and their dependents may then need to depart the United States within 60 days, or when their authorised validity period ends, whichever is shorter, it said.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

(With inputs from PTI)