The conflict appeared to widen further when Gulf countries reported incoming missile threats linked to the escalation.

The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted Iranian missiles and warned it could respond.

"The Ministry of Defence announced that the United Arab Emirates was subjected today to a blatant attack by Iranian ballistic missiles. The UAE's air defences responded with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of the missiles," it said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi said it "reserves its full right to respond" while condemning the strikes as "a dangerous escalation".

Meanwhile, Kuwait also confirmed defensive action. Kuwait's Chief of Staff said in a statement that "air defence systems engaged incoming missiles detected in the airspace".

Several explosions were also heard across Doha as Qatar's defence ministry said it had intercepted several missile attacks targeting the Gulf state. Blasts were heard over central Doha and near the Al-Udeid military base, the largest US military facility in the region.

A centre for the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain has been hit in a "missile attack", Bahrain said. "The Fifth Fleet's service centre was subjected to a missile attack. We will provide you with details later," Bahrain's National Communication Centre said, in a statement.

Jordan's armed forces also shot down two ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom's territory, a military official said. "They were successfully intercepted by Jordanian air defence systems," the official said.

These developments highlight the growing risk that the confrontation could spread beyond Iran and Israel, drawing more regional actors into the conflict.

