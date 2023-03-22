Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UAE sights first crescent moon of Ramadan; Fasting to begin on Thursday in Gulf countries

    The International Astronomical Centre tweeted the first photograph of the Ramadan 1444 AH crescent in a tweet posted on Wednesday morning. This indicates that the first day of Ramadan will be Thursday, March 23.

    First Published Mar 22, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Ramzan or Ramadan fasting will officially begin on Thursday with the crescent moon being sighted by the International Astronomical Centre (IAC). On Wednesday, around 8:15 am, the observation was made in Abu Dhabi. 

    The IAC tweeted the first photograph of the Ramadan 1444 AH crescent in a tweet that was posted on Wednesday morning. This indicates that the first day of Ramadan will be Thursday, March 23.

    Muslims in the UAE will break their fast for a total of 13 hours and 28 minutes on the first day of Ramadan, starting at 5.03 am and ending at 6.31 pm. Due to the approaching summer season, when days grow longer, the fasting time will lengthen as the days go on by a few minutes every day.

    Muslims all over the world celebrate Ramadan as they follow one of the five pillars of Islam. They fast during this month to purify their bodies and souls, develop self-control, and show compassion for those who are less fortunate.

    Muslims abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and physcial relationship from dawn to dusk throughout Ramadan. The fast can be broken with just a small sip of water or a puff of smoke. Family and friends get together at night for a festive meal.

    Ramadan starts every year about a week and a half early since Islam uses the lunar calendar. Muslims rejoice in the festive Eid al-Fitr celebration at the conclusion of Ramadan, when kids frequently receive new clothes and presents.

