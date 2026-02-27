UP and Japan's Yamanashi prefecture have signed a strategic MoU covering industry, tourism, and green hydrogen. Yamanashi's Governor proposed an August visit with 200 CEOs, welcomed by CM Yogi Adityanath to boost industrial investment.

UP and Japan are set to script a new chapter of strategic partnership as Yamanashi Governor proposed an August visit to UP with 200 Japanese CEOs. UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the initiative as a new chapter of industrial and energy cooperation begins between UP and Yamanashi.

Historic MoU was signed under strategic partnership with Yamanashi covering industry, tourism, vocational education and green hydrogen. Yogi Adityanath said that a Green Hydrogen Centre of Excellence is being developed at IIT Kanpur.

Strategic Partnership and MoU Signed

Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, a new chapter of strategic partnership is being forged between Uttar Pradesh and Yamanashi (Japan). During discussions with the Chief Minister on Thursday, Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, proposed a visit to Uttar Pradesh in August along with 200 Japanese CEOs, a proposal that was warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of industry, tourism and vocational education. A significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to this effect. The MoU accords special priority to green hydrogen, clean energy innovation and technological exchange.

Focus on Green Hydrogen

The Chief Minister stated that Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur is being developed as a Centre of Excellence in the field of green hydrogen. This initiative will strengthen energy self-reliance and advance the vision of Narendra Modi.

Boosting Industrial Investment

The proposed August visit of Yamanashi Governor with 200 Japanese CEOs is expected to give fresh momentum to industrial investment and partnerships in the state.

Investor-Friendly Environment in UP

The Chief Minister emphasized that UP is progressing on a model of scale, skill and speed. The state offers robust infrastructure and an investor-friendly environment, with seamless facilitation provided through the Japan Desk of 'Invest UP'. Additionally, the proposed Japan Industrial Township in the area of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) will offer special opportunities for Japanese companies.

A Partnership Built on Trust

The CM described the agreement in Yamanashi as a symbol of clarity and trust in the new partnership. Expressing gratitude to Yamanashi administration and all stakeholders, he said that this collaboration is rooted in a shared economic vision and cultural connection.