India has stressed the need for uninterrupted goods and energy transit in West Asia, calling for the avoidance of attacks on civilian infrastructure. The MEA noted the conflict's global impact and confirmed the Indian Navy's ongoing security mission.

India has reiterated the need to ensure the uninterrupted movement of goods and energy supplies and avoid attacks on civilian infrastructure amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, the MEA said on Thursday.

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Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the conflict is having wider global repercussions. "India has continuously emphasised that one of its priorities has been the need to ensure unimpeded transit of goods and energy. We have also called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region," Jaiswal said. He added that these concerns are shared widely across the international community. "We believe that these are priorities of a large part of the global community since the impact of the conflict is being felt globally," he said.

Indian Navy's Maritime Security Mission

Responding to a question about the presence of the Indian Navy in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, Jaiswal said the deployment is part of an ongoing maritime security mission. "They have been there for several years now as part of Operation Sankalp. They are there with a specific purpose to secure sea lanes and to provide support to Indian ships and other ships that are in the area," he added, referring to Operation Sankalp.

Diplomatic Outreach for Energy Security

Earlier, as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, India said that it continues "to remain in touch with concerned countries" to ensure the country's shipping and energy security needs are met.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are in touch with Iran on several issues." He added, "We continue to remain in touch with all concerned countries to ensure that our energy security needs are met and our energy supplies have an uninterrupted, unimpeded transit."

Fertiliser Stock and Import Strategy

Addressing a separate question on fertiliser availability, Jaiswal said India currently has adequate stock for the upcoming Kharif season. He added that most of the quantities ordered from multiple sources are expected to arrive by the end of March, noting that India follows a diversified approach to fertiliser imports. "Our fertiliser situation at this point in time, especially for kharif 2026, we have adequate stock, so we are comfortable. The Department of Fertilisers has also put out global tenders well in advance in anticipation of the current situation, and these have received a very good response. We expect the bulk of the quantities ordered from a variety of sources to arrive by the end of March. But having said that, let me say yes, we have a diversified approach towards procuring fertiliser imports, and we continue to be in touch with several countries in that regard," he said. (ANI)