The UN OCHA voiced concern over Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan that killed 36 civilians and injured 163. The Taliban government condemned the cross-border attacks, detailing significant civilian casualties and destruction in several provinces.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday (local time) expressed concern over the impact of Pakistani strikes inside Afghanistan, while asserting that the attacks have increased fear and psychological trauma among children, Tolo News reported. OCHA said that the protection of civilians and respect towards maintaining international humanitarian laws must remain top priorities.

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A total of 36 people including women and children were killed, whereas 163 were injured in Pakistani attacks which took place last week, Tolo News said, citing media reports.

Taliban Condemns Attacks

On June 29, the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan stated that cross-border military strikes conducted by Pakistan in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar have resulted in significant civilian casualties and widespread devastation.

The Taliban's deputy spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, detailed the civilian toll in a post on social media on Monday, stating, "According to the reports available thus far, the attacks carried out last night resulted in the martyrdom of 36 civilians, including women and children, while 163 others sustained injuries. Three residential houses were completely destroyed."

Attacks in Paktia Province

Providing a breakdown of the specific locations targeted by the Pakistani military regime, Fitrat stated that in Mandokhail Village, within the Chamkani District of Paktia Province, "Pakistani fighter jets bombed a civilian residence. As a result, one elderly man and one child from the household were martyred, while other members of the family sustained injuries."

The deputy spokesperson further added that a subsequent strike targeted rescuers at the same location. "Subsequently, when local residents gathered to conduct rescue operations, the area was bombed for a second time, resulting in the martyrdom of 28 villagers and injuries to 158 others," Fitrat stated.

Strike in Paktika Province

According to the statement, another fatal strike took place in Walust Village, located in the Giyan District of Paktika Province, where a villager's residence was hit."Six individuals, the majority of whom were women and children, were martyred," the deputy spokesperson noted.

Strike in Kunar Province

Meanwhile, a third strike was reported in Barolo Village within the Manogai District of Kunar Province. Fitrat stated that while "the residence of a civilian was bombed", fortunately, "no casualties were reported; however, the house was completely destroyed, resulting in significant property damage."

(ANI)