The Bangladesh Army has been deployed to assist civil administration in tackling severe floods in Chittagong district. Emergency teams are conducting search, rescue, and relief operations for nearly 400,000 people affected by the disaster.

The Bangladesh Army has been deployed under 'In Aid to Civil Power' to assist the civil administration in tackling the sudden flood situation caused by heavy rainfall and mountain runoff in Chittagong district, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday (local time).

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Army Divisions Deployed for Rescue

At the urgent request of the Chittagong District Commissioner, the 10th Infantry Division and 24th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army are conducting search, rescue, and relief operations in various flood-affected upazilas, said the statement.

Due to continuous heavy rains and mountain runoff, four upazilas of Chittagong, Lohagara, Satkania, Chandanaish, and Banshkhali have been extensively flooded. As a result, nearly 400,000 people in these areas have been severely affected and marooned.

In this critical situation, emergency rescue teams and necessary equipment have been deployed in the affected areas by the 10th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army, ISPR said. Additionally, heavy monsoon rains have caused severe flooding in Boalkhali, Hathazari, and Fatikchhari upazilas of Chittagong. To conduct emergency rescue and relief operations in these circumstances, army personnel from the 24th Infantry Division have been deployed to these upazilas, it added.

Ongoing Operations and Commitment

"The Bangladesh Army is working relentlessly to conduct Search and Rescue (SAR) operations for the stranded people in these regions. To ensure fast and orderly rescue operations and relief distribution, the 24th Infantry Division has already set up three camps in the flood-affected areas", ISPR said.

"As always, the Bangladesh Army remains committed to working shoulder to shoulder with the civil administration during any natural disaster in the country to protect the lives and property of the general public. This operation by the Army will continue to ensure the safety of the people in the affected areas until the overall situation returns to normal", it said. (ANI)