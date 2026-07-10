Awami League leader Mohibul Chowdhury confirmed he and ousted PM Sheikh Hasina plan to return to Bangladesh around December. They anticipate backlash but will seek the release of jailed party members and the lifting of the ban on their party.

Bangladesh Awami League leader Mohibul Chowdhury on Friday said he and other party leaders, including the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, are preparing to return to Bangladesh despite anticipating a backlash, noting the alleged weaponisation of extremists in the country.

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Awami League's Immediate Priorities

Speaking to ANI, days after Hasina announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, Chowdhury confirmed that he will be among the Awami League leaders returning to Bangladesh alongside the former Prime Minister, noting that the party's immediate priority following their arrival is to secure the release of its detained leaders and have the ban imposed on their party lifted. "The majority of our leaders are inside the country. More than 140 MPs are in jail. Our local chairman and municipal mayors are all in jail. A few, only a very few handful, were able to leave the country and seek shelter and asylum in different countries. Our objective is to first ensure those who are in prison without any trial will be freed and given bail, and the ban that has been imposed on us is lifted," he said.

He reiterated Hasina's remarks of surrendering following their arrival, freeing the party leaders and taking part in regular political or social activities. "She expressed that all of us would like to surrender and would like to go back, and those of us who have been in jail for the last two years without any trial should be freed to take part in regular political and social activities," Chowdhury added.

Anticipating Backlash Upon Return

Speaking about what he expects upon returning to Bangladesh, Chowdhury acknowledged the possibility of violence but said the party would continue to pursue a peaceful approach. "We will have to face whatever happens. We have been facing it for the last two years. There will be a backlash because the extremists are highly weaponised. We are preparing for this. We will be aiming for a peaceful settlement until the last moment, and the government will behave in a politically correct and fair manner," he said.

Long-Term Political Strategy

When asked whether he was in contact with the Bangladesh government regarding the party's return, Chowdhury declined to provide details. "I cannot disclose this here. Based on our political strategy, we will be in touch with the elements which may have an impact on our return to politics," he said.

Outlining the Awami League's long-term political strategy, Chowdhury said the party intends to participate in future elections and expressed confidence in its electoral prospects. "Our objective is to take part in an election. We are confident that 70 per cent of the people will vote for Awami League in any fair & inclusive election," he said.

Referring to Bangladesh's future, Chowdhury added, "We don't want to become another Pakistan which serves masters abroad at the expense of its own people."

'They May Even Kill Me': Sheikh Hasina

His remarks come after Sheikh Hasina announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, despite facing the stark prospect of arrest or death upon her arrival.

In an interview with Reuters, the 78-year-old leader, who moved to India following a student-led uprising that unseated her administration in August 2024, stated that she plans to surrender before the judicial courts upon her return. She further clarified that there has been no communication with the current authorities in Dhaka concerning the scheduled homecoming. "They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me," Sheikh Hasina told Reuters. "Still, I have to go," she added.

Hasina was ousted from Bangladesh following a student-led movement in July 2024, ending the Bangladesh Awami League's regime, which has now been barred from participating in any political activities in the country. (ANI)