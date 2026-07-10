India has successfully concluded Operation Amistad, its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission in earthquake-hit Venezuela. The Indian Army contingent returned after providing critical medical aid and relief supplies.

India has successfully concluded Operation Amistad, its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission initiated following the devastating twin earthquakes that caused widespread destruction in northern Venezuela, with the Indian contingent returning to the national capital on Friday.

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In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the operation, launched in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in the South American country, underscored India's commitment to supporting partner countries during times of crisis.

The MEA said Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the timely humanitarian assistance, support and solidarity extended by India.

Details of the Mission

As part of the mission, on June 26, two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft transported a 41-member contingent from the Indian Army's 60 Para Field Hospital Unit to Venezuela. The team comprised surgeons, anaesthesiologists, orthopaedic surgeons, dental and other physicians, paramedical staff and support personnel.

The mission also delivered two BHISHM Cubes--state-of-the-art modular and portable mobile mini-hospitals designed for rapid disaster response--along with six tonnes of essential medicines and medical equipment and 30 tonnes of emergency relief supplies, including tents, solar lamps, portable water purifiers and generator sets.

Featuring BHISHM Cube Mobile Hospitals

The BHISHM Cube is an indigenous, rapidly deployable, modular medical facility designed for disaster and humanitarian response. The system comprises compact, self-contained medical modules that can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital, capable of treating up to 200 patients. It is equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation units, and oxygen support systems.

On-Ground Impact and Cooperation

According to the MEA, Operation Amistad was carried out in close coordination with the Government of Venezuela, whose support facilitated the rapid deployment and effective functioning of the Indian Army Field Hospital.

During the mission, the field hospital provided critical medical assistance to hundreds of people affected by the earthquake, conducting more than 8,000 medical procedures and laboratory investigations, including over 20 major surgeries.

The MEA expressed appreciation to the Government of Venezuela for the cooperation extended to the Indian contingent throughout the mission. It said Operation Amistad reflected the enduring friendship and solidarity between India and Venezuela and reaffirmed India's commitment to standing with partner countries in times of need, guided by the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"--"The World Is One Family".

Background: Devastation in Venezuela

India launched the HADR mission after twin earthquakes - measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude - struck Venezuela last month, with the country also experiencing multiple aftershocks and smaller tremors, complicating the rescue and relief efforts.

As of July 9, the impact of the devastating earthquakes has claimed 3,889 lives, while 16,740 people have been injured and 6,462 have been rescued so far.

According to the official report issued by Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, a total of 86,794 families have received assistance, while 89 temporary camps are sheltering 16,891 people.

The report said 17,907 people remain homeless following the disaster.

The report further stated that 3,931 international rescue personnel, along with 30,076 deployed personnel and 29,344 volunteers, are participating in rescue and relief operations. Authorities also reported 1,142 aftershocks since the initial earthquakes. (ANI)