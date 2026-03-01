Israel is on high alert after an Iranian missile attack triggered sirens across Tel Aviv. The IDF confirmed the attack, declaring a national emergency. The escalation follows a joint US-Israel strike on Tehran, with Iran vowing a 'crushing response'.

Israel is on high alert after Iran launched a missile attack, with sirens sounding across Tel Aviv and other parts of the country. Phones across Israel sounded an advanced alert warning residents that a missile, rocket or drone attack was on the way, shortly before air raid sirens were activated in Israel during an Iranian missile attack on Sunday, according to TPS. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed that missiles were fired from Iran, prompting a nationwide state of emergency. Residents are being advised to stay near shelters and follow official instructions The alert system notified civilians to be prepared to enter a safe area immediately upon detection of a launch and to remain ready in case sirens were triggered in vicinty. Shortly afterwards, air raid sirens were heard in Israel, as incoming threats were reported.

Escalating Tensions

The attack comes after a joint US-Israel strike on Tehran, targeting military sites and missile production facilities. Iran has vowed a "crushing response" to the attack, escalating tensions in the region Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force said its fighter jets dropped more than 1,200 munitions on targets in Iran over the past 24 hours, according to TPS. The strikes mark a significant escalation in ongoing hostilities between the countries following the US-Israel joint attack on Israel on Saturday.

Impact of Strikes

Earlier on Sunday, photos shared by Iran's state-affiliated broadcaster Press TV showed smoke rising from the area of Israel's General Staff building in Tel Aviv, amid ongoing retaliatory strikes by Tehran on Sunday. According to TPS, Magen David Adom, Israel's national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, has stated that there are no reports of impacts in residential areas or direct injuries following several salvos of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting central and southern Israel.

TPS earlier today said that, according to emergency responders, over 20 people were injured in an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv and that one victim is in critical condition.

IDF Confirms Repeated Attacks

In a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that Iran has launched repeated missile attacks on Israel. The post said, "For the 20th time in the last 24 hours, millions of Israelis run to shelter across Israel under Iranian missile fire," the military said, describing continued launches that have triggered frequent air-raid alerts across the country.

In another X post, the IDF said," Sirens sounding across central Israel" as air-defence systems and civil defence protocols were activated to alert civilians to incoming threats.

Iran's Official Stance

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari said Iran was exercising its right to self-defence while expressing regret over any humanitarian consequences arising from the escalation.

In a letter addressed to the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran would continue to act "decisively and without hesitation" in self-defence until what it termed aggression against the country fully ceases, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)