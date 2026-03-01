A woman, who went viral after a video showed her relighting her cigarette with a flaming picture of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in the US and Israeli airstrikes.

A woman, who went viral in January after a video showed her relighting her cigarette with a flaming picture of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader in the US and Israeli airstrikes. In a post on X on Sunday, the woman, who uses the pseudonym Morticia Addams, posted a video of herself dancing, celebrating at an anti-Iran regime rally in Canada, where she is based.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I said we'd dance on your grave, didn't I?" the woman, who describes herself as an Iranian refugee, wrote.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

In a separate post, she was seen "cheering to mooshali's pathetic death".

"As the president (Donald) Trump said, 'He died like a rat,'" she said.

Scroll to load tweet…

Addams had gone viral in January, when a video showed her setting fire to an A4 picture of Khamenei and using it to re-spark the cigarette in her mouth.

The video became one of the defining images of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in years in Iran.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Music, celebrations as Iran's Khamenei is killed

Iranians took to the streets cheering with joy and playing celebratory music after reports of Khamenei's death, according to witnesses and video footage verified by AFP.

The celebrations in Tehran began shortly after 11 pm (1930 GMT), even before Iranian state television had confirmed US President Donald Trump's statement that Khamenei was dead, according to multiple witnesses and audio recordings.

Loud and sustained whistles, cheers were heard and fireworks could be seen being launched on videos shared on social media that were verified by AFP.

People were not, however, coming out en masse to celebrate, according to social media. Many Iranians were fearful after the deadly crackdown on mass anti-government protests in January.