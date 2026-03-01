Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) alleges a crackdown by Pakistani state agencies on Sindhi activists. Chairman Sohail Abro accused the ISI, MI, and Rangers of raids, arrests, and enforced disappearances in retaliation for international protests.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has alleged an intensified crackdown on Sindhi nationalist activists across Sindh, claiming that state institutions are targeting members of the movement through raids, arrests, and enforced disappearances.

JSFM Chairman Details Allegations

In a video statement, JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro accused Pakistani state agencies including the ISI, Military Intelligence (MI), Rangers, and Police of conducting operations against activists who speak about Sindh's rights and political grievances. He alleged that several nationalist workers have been forcibly abducted, their homes raided, and their families harassed.

According to Abro, authorities recently raided the residence of Mohammad Osama Sumro, organiser of the JSFM UK Chapter. During the raid, family members were allegedly mistreated, and portraits of veteran Sindhi leader GM Syed and martyr Bashir Khan were desecrated. He further claimed that similar raids were conducted at the homes of party spokesperson Mansoor Ahmed and London organiser Tahir Khan.

The JSFM chairman described these actions as retaliation for peaceful protests organised internationally, including demonstrations outside 10 Downing Street in London and efforts to raise the issue of enforced disappearances in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the British Parliament.

Condemnation of Protest Crackdown

Abro also condemned police action during a protest outside the Karachi Press Club organised by Sindhi Conference Jamait Awami Raj Tehreek, where law enforcement allegedly used batons and tear gas and made several arrests, including Khalil Shah.

Long-Standing Cases of Missing Activists

Highlighting long-standing cases, Abro stated that activist Talib Laghari has been missing since January 2025, Sohail Raza Bhatti for 11 years, and Allah Wadha Amhar was allegedly abducted at the age of 14 over a decade ago. He claimed that more than 200 Sindhi activists remain missing.

Appeal for International Intervention

Appealing to the international community, the JSFM urged organisations such as Amnesty International, the United Nations, and members of the British Parliament to take notice of what it described as human rights violations in Pakistan and to press for the safe recovery of missing persons. (ANI)