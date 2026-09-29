Yokohama City hosted the Asia Pacific Circular Economy Forum, uniting 43 cities from 11 countries under the Asia Circular Cities Declaration. The city leverages its historical success in waste reduction to lead the region's transition.

To expand circular economy Yokohama City Organized Asia Pacific Circular Economy Forum getting 30 cities participants in September. Under Yokohama City’s leadership Asia Circular Cities Declaration was adopted in last November. Afterward participants increased to 43 cities of 11 countries.

Yokohama's Leadership and Vision

The motivation of leadership is Yokohama City’s historical experience. It is the success of decreasing waste despite of population increasing. Citizen’s cooperation solved waste problem. Tomomi Yamashita, Director General of Yokohama City’s International Affairs Bureau (Yokohama City) said “Transition to circular society is global demand. Yokohama City held first conference focusing to “circular”. Many people agreed and many cities participated. How shall we act from now? We think about it together based on Yokohama City’s leadership.”

International Perspectives and Cooperation

Togo Uchida, (Executive Director) ICLEI, “In this conference we shared and agreed with ACCD cities what shall we do? And it was announced. Cooperation with private sectors and international organizations will be progressed. Important point is how can we make it quickly. Nestor Dionson Archival (Mayor of Cebu City), “Yokohama is one of the leaders of this. And I would expect that whatever programs that the cities, the member cities are doing, which are the best practice and this data will now be given to the other cities.” Sarah O’Carroll (Institutions Lead) at Ellen MacArthur Foundation, “I don’t think Europe has had a declaration for longer, that means that Asia Pacific is behind. I think that there is a lot of exciting activity happening in the region that is also very applicable to other places in the world, like Africa and Latin America.”

Roadmap to Green Expo 2027

Yokohama City’s activity will be accelerated towards Green Expo Yokohama in 2027. In it some facilities of 2025 Osaka Expo will be reused as a symbol of circular economy. Tomomi Yamashita, Director General of Yokohama City’s International Affairs Bureau (Yokohama City), “Green EXPO2027 is the opportunity to draw ideal posture of future globe treating environment carefully. Realization its purpose and action will be developed in the APCC forum and in the international meeting and exhibition which will be held at the same time. To make synergy effect Yokohama City will think about it with every participant.” Jun Matsuura, Deputy Mayor of Yokohama City concluded forum evaluating expansion of Asian Pacific Circular Economy. As a spearhead of circular economy, Yokohama City will accelerate activity toward to Green Expo 2027. (ANI)