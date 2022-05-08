Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday | Top updates

    On Saturday, all women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant based in the Maripol port city.

    Kyiv, First Published May 8, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    United States president Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson, and other G-7 leaders are all set to meet the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday. Before the virtual meeting, the UK announced military assistance to the war-hit Ukraine of $1.3 billion. As per reports, Johnson stated that Putin's heinous attack is causing devastation in Ukraine and jeopardising European peace and security. 

    Updates:

    1) On Saturday, all women and children were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant based in the Maripol port city, as per Kyiv. As per the report, Zelenskyy stated that they are preparing for the second phase of the evacuation mission for the wounded and health care workers. The second phase will not be an easy process; however, they will not lose hope. 

    2) Following the Kyiv Independent, air raid warnings were issued in Donetsk, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Volyn, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil and Odessa oblasts. In addition, overnight shelling by Russia was reported in the rebel-held Luhansk.

    3) On Saturday, Ukraine claimed it had eliminated another Russian ship. The country's defence ministry tweeted and informed that Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship. The landing craft of the 'Serna' project. The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island at the bottom of the sea.

    4) As per reports, the CIA chief Bill Burns stated that Putin does not believe he can afford to lose the war and is doubling down. Adding that he believes Putin is convinced that right now, doubling down will still allow him to make progress, as he had no plans to use tactical nuclear weapons.

    5) The Russian Federation's Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response has alleged the mistreatment of civilians in country Ukraine.

    6) A statement issued on May 7 stated, "We warn the "civilised West," and the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, that the above and other similar provocations about alleged "Russian atrocities" will soon be widely disseminated by Ukrainian authorities through Western media and various Internet resources."

    7) A report from the UN stressed that the war's impact is disproportionately felt by internally displaced people and marginalised groups such as female-headed households, Roma, LGBTQIA+ people, and people with disabilities.

    8) On Friday, the UN's world food program stressed that Ukraine's grain silos are full presently. Also, 44 million people across the globe are marching towards starvation. To move food in and out of Ukraine, they have to open ports. The world demands it because hundreds of millions of people globally depend on these supplies. 

    9) UN chief Antonio Guterres, earlier this week, urged the Security Council that the cycle of death, destruction, dislocation & disruption must end.

    10) In the ten weeks of the war, millions were forced to leave their homes, and thousands died. 

