Highlighting a shift in global power dynamics, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has expressed concern over a growing "detachment" of the United States from the global West, noting that Washington is increasingly acting without international consultation. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026, President Stubb pointed out that recent American actions lack the multilateral engagement seen in previous decades.

"There is this element that yes, there is multipolarity, but the United States is obviously doing many of the things without consultation. Unlike it did in Libya, unlike it did in Iraq or in Afghanistan, where there was an attempt at least to discuss in the UN," Stubb stated.

Impact on Global Stability and Call for New Covenant

The Finnish President argued that this lack of coordination is directly impacting global stability, raising urgent questions about the current international framework.

"So then we come to what is the cost for peace and security? Well, we can see it right now. And this is what makes me so optimistic that we're going to have to have this new multilateral moment," he told the audience.

Addressing the ongoing crises across various regions, Stubb emphasised that the current global situation necessitates a fresh approach to collective governance.

"Because we're seeing what's going on in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan, therefore we need to come together to some kind of a new covenant because, the cost of multipolarity is too high right now," the President remarked.

A Turning Point for Western Unity?

Reflecting on the evolving relationship between the US and its traditional allies, Stubb questioned if the world has reached a definitive turning point in Western unity.

"If I were to frame it again, I would think hard again, are we in one of those moments where there is a detachment of the United States from the global west?" he added. (ANI)