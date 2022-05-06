Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe

    Several security council members such as China, the United States, Ireland, France, and Mexico, called for an end to the Ukraine war. 
     

    New York, First Published May 6, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

    The United Nations and a few countries, on Thursday, called for an end to Russia's battle in Ukraine, with a short mention of reviving the two countries' stalled peace negotiations.

    The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a Security Council meeting organised by the United States, stated that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and the Charter of the UN.

    Adding that, it must end for the sake of Ukrainians and Russians and the entire globe.

    Recently Guterres visited Moscow and Kyiv to back the evacuation of civilians from the port city of Mariupol, from where nearly hundreds of people have escaped since the weekend. 

    Several security council members, such as China, the United States, Ireland, France and Mexico, called for an end to the Ukraine war. 

    Zhang Jun, the Chinese ambassador to the UN, highlighted that criticising arms shipments to Ukraine is only through diplomacy to end the fighting. Martin Kimani, his Kenyan counterpart, requested Guterres' mediation.

    Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's UN ambassador, stated, "Every chance must be used to achieve peace."

    Following the diplomats, non-permanent members of the Security Council, Norway and Mexico proposed a text stating the strong support for the Secretary-efforts General and the offer of his good offices in the quest for a peaceful solution.

    The statement's acceptance, which would be the first show of solidarity in the council since Russia's incursion on February 24, seems unlikely.

    As per reports, Deputy Russian Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy stated there is a time when questioned if Moscow might approve it.

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
