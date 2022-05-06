UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat

This month, both Finland and Sweden are anticipated to decide whether to apply to join NATO.

The United States is confident in its ability to handle any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have regarding the time between applying for NATO membership and being welcomed into the alliance, the White House stated on Thursday.

Both the countries, Sweden and Finland, are concerned that they would be vulnerable to Russian threats while an application process could take years to be approved by all the 30 NATO members.

While briefing, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated that they are confident in finding ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period between a NATO membership application and the alliance's formal acceptance.

After meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated she had obtained security assurances, although she did not elaborate much.

Last month Sweden's defence minister stated that an application could trigger several responses from Russia, including cyberattacks and hybrid measures, including propaganda campaigns, to undermine Sweden's security.



