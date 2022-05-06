Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat

    This month, both Finland and Sweden are anticipated to decide whether to apply to join NATO.
     

    UN assures Finland and Sweden over joining NATO amid Russia's threat - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published May 6, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The United States is confident in its ability to handle any security concerns Sweden and Finland may have regarding the time between applying for NATO membership and being welcomed into the alliance, the White House stated on Thursday. 

    Both the countries, Sweden and Finland, are concerned that they would be vulnerable to Russian threats while an application process could take years to be approved by all the 30 NATO members. 

    While briefing, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki stated that they are confident in finding ways to address any concerns either country may have about the period between a NATO membership application and the alliance's formal acceptance.

    This month, both Sweden and Finland are anticipated to decide whether to apply to join NATO.

    After meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated she had obtained security assurances, although she did not elaborate much.

    Last month Sweden's defence minister stated that an application could trigger several responses from Russia, including cyberattacks and hybrid measures, including propaganda campaigns, to undermine Sweden's security.
     

    Also Read: Why are Indian Army and 'Made in India' vehicles in Africa's oil-rich Abyei?

    Also Read: India stresses on two-state solution while expressing concern over violence in Jerusalem at UNSC

    Also Read: One death reported due to mysterious liver disease outbreak, announces WHO

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 11:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe - adt

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe

    Numbers are sometimes controversial: WHO defends claim of 4.7 Covid deaths in India

    'Numbers are sometimes controversial': WHO defends claim of 4.7 Covid deaths in India

    Watch Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test-tgy

    Watch:Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test

    Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry - adt

    Over 600 fighters of Ukraine killed in artillery strikes, confirms Russian defence ministry

    Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi - adt

    Humble and simple: Nepali singer Saraswoti Khatri after meeting Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Europa Conference League, ECL 2021-22: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as AS Roma pips Leicester City to enter final-ayh

    Conference League: Jose Mourinho bursts into tears as Roma pips Leicester to enter final

    KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10 - adt

    KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala extends application deadline to May 10

    Comedian Kunal Kamra joke using child who sang for PM Modi doesn't land well

    Comedian Kunal Kamra in trouble for 'joke' using kid who sang for PM

    Who is Riyasdeen Riyan Meet AR Rahman daughter Khatija Rahman husband RBA

    Who is Riyasdeen Riyan? Meet AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman's husband

    Assam woman cop arrests her fiance on fraud charges gcw

    Assam woman cop arrests her fiance on fraud charges

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon