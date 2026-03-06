Etihad Airways has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi until March 19 amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, connecting to destinations in Asia, Europe, and North America. Meanwhile, Indian domestic carriers have cancelled 281 flights.

Etihad Resumes Limited Flights Amid West Asia Conflict

Etihad Airways on Friday resumed a limited commercial flight schedule from Abu Dhabi amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The airline will operate select routes to major global destinations until March 19. Passengers with previous bookings will be re-accommodated as soon as possible on these flights. These services will connect the UAE capital with several major international destinations across Asia, Europe and North America. The destinations included in the temporary schedule are Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow Airport, Madrid, Male, Milan Malpensa Airport, Sheremetyevo International Airport, Mumbai, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Incheon International Airport, Toronto and Zurich.

Etihad to resume limited flight schedule from 6 March Etihad will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from 6 March 2026, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. Guests with previous bookings will be accommodated as soon as possible on these… pic.twitter.com/A5WFv6nAqx — Etihad Airways (@etihad) March 5, 2026 The airline has requested passengers to travel to the airport only when they are contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking on one of these new flights.

Aviation Impact and Other Carriers

Meanwhile, Emirates, Air Arabia and Oman Air have operated their flights to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Air Arabia has scheduled one more flight to Sharjah from the Thiruvananthapuram airport this evening, according to airport sources.

A total of 281 flights scheduled to operate on Thursday from Indian domestic carriers were cancelled, confirmed the Civil Aviation Ministry, adding that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia. As of 5 March, a total of 281 flights scheduled to operate today by Indian domestic carriers have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to regularly monitor their flight status and remain attentive to updates shared through their registered contact details by their respective airlines," the MoCA posted on X.

Escalating Regional Tensions

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on Saturday on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day. (ANI)