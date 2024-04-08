Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ukraine paid $11,000 each for Moscow attack: Newly released footage reveals terrorists' confessions (WATCH)

    Screenshots of Crocus City Hall's entrances, taken on February 24, were shared by one of the suspects with their "handler," marking the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

    Ukraine paid $11,000 each for Moscow concert attack: Newly released footage reveals terrorists' confessions (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Russia has recently released interrogation footage shedding light on the perpetrators behind the harrowing concert attack in Moscow. According to reports, the terrorists admitted to receiving payments of nearly $11,000 each from Ukraine for their roles in the attack.

    Moreover, following the devastating attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22, which resulted in the loss of at least 145 lives and left hundreds wounded, Russian investigators have intensified efforts to uncover evidence pointing towards Ukraine's alleged involvement. Among the findings are photos of Ukrainian flags discovered on the phone of one of the suspected assailants.

    (Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this information.)

    The Investigative Committee of Russia, responsible for probing major crimes, revealed significant details, indicating the suspected accomplices' premeditated actions. Screenshots of Crocus City Hall's entrances, taken on February 24, were shared by one of the suspects with their "handler," marking the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

    Furthermore, the investigation confirmed the suspects' involvement, as testified by one of the defendants, although their identities remain undisclosed by the law enforcement authorities.

    In response to these revelations, Ukrainian and Western authorities have vehemently denied any involvement in the tragic incident, reiterating accusations against Moscow for exploiting the situation for propaganda purposes. Despite claims by Islamic militants, Russian officials continue to assert blame towards Ukraine and its Western allies.

    So far, Russian authorities have arrested approximately 14 individuals suspected of direct involvement in the concert hall attack, including four alleged gunmen. The ongoing investigation underscores the complexities surrounding the tragic event and the broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

