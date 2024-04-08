Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Was entirely unintentional...': Maldives ex-minister apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row

    Was entirely unintentional Maldives ex-minister Mariyam Shiuna apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row snt
    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    A suspended Maldives minister has issued an apology following a controversy sparked by her social media post targeting the opposition party Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which featured a symbol resembling the Ashok Chakra.

    "I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offense caused by the content of my recent post," Mariyam Shiuna, who belongs to the same party as President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, posted on X on Monday.

    Also read: 'Signifies longstanding friendship': Maldives thanks India for allowing export of essential goods amid tension

    "It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused," she added.

    "Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights," the former minister said.

    Shiuna's social media post, which replaced a compass on an MDP poster with a symbol resembling the Ashok Chakra, has stirred controversy against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives following President Muizzu's assumption of power.

    President Muizzu's tenure has witnessed strained relations with India, marked by his insistence on the withdrawal of Indian troops stationed in the Maldives for humanitarian purposes and the nation's growing outreach to China. His recent visit to Beijing and meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, followed by a veiled remark perceived as directed towards India, further exacerbated tensions.

    As elections loom, President Muizzu has adopted a conciliatory approach, affirming India's status as the Maldives' "closest ally" while appealing to New Delhi for debt relief, as the Maldives owes a substantial sum to India.

    Amidst this context, the suspended minister's since-deleted statement has placed the People's National Congress in a delicate position.

    Also read: China sends 1,500 tonnes of water from Tibet to help Maldives in Climate crisis, bonhomie gets deeper

    This isn't the first instance where Shiuna has attracted attention for her comments concerning India. Previously, her remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep had elicited a strong reaction from former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed.

    "What appalling language by Maldives government official Mariyam Shiuna towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for the Maldives' security and prosperity. The Mohamed Muizzu government must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy," Nasheed had then said.

    Shortly thereafter, Shiuna and two others were suspended from their ministerial positions.

