Ukraine has joined the NATO Support and Procurement Agency’s partnership, allowing its defence companies to access international contracts and integrate with NATO's industrial base to support the country's military capabilities.

Ukraine Joins NATO Procurement Partnership

Ukraine has joined the NATO Support and Procurement Agency’s (NSPA) Security Cooperation Support Partnership (SCSP), enabling Ukrainian defence companies to participate in NATO contracts and contribute to shaping the country’s defence and industrial requirements, according to a NATO press release. NATO announced the development on Friday, stating that Ukraine’s participation in the partnership would allow its defence industry to access procurement opportunities and benefit from the NSPA’s expertise, knowledge and capabilities. The move is aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defence industrial base while facilitating closer cooperation between Ukrainian companies and NATO Allies amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Industry Collaboration and Events

To mark the new partnership, the NSPA organised a dedicated Ukraine Industry Day in Kyiv on October 14, bringing together approximately 150 Ukrainian companies, the press release stated. The event was the first of its kind organised by a NATO body since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It provided a platform for companies across Ukraine’s defence industrial base to discuss emerging procurement trends, explore opportunities and establish partnerships. The event was organised by Jacqueline Borsboom, NSPA Director of Support to Operations, alongside staff from the NATO Representation to Ukraine, representatives from NATO Headquarters and Ukrainian Deputy Defence Ministers Mstyslav Banik and Anna Gvozdiar.

Strategic Benefits of the Partnership

Commenting on the development, Borsboom said the partnership would connect Ukrainian industry with opportunities for growth while allowing NATO Allies and partners to benefit from Ukraine’s battlefield-tested innovation and operational experience. “This partnership will help deeper connect Ukrainian industry with opportunities to grow, while enabling Allies and partners to learn from Ukraine's battle-tested innovation and operational experience. Our aim is to further strengthen Ukraine's industrial base and bring that expertise into the delivery and sustainment of capabilities,” she said.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Mstyslav Banik described the partnership as an important step in developing cooperation with NATO in defence procurement. “Ukraine is developing its cooperation with NATO in the field of procurement, and participation in this Partnership offers a unique opportunity to access all the services and capabilities of the NSPA for our needs,” Banik said. He added that Ukraine was the first and only non-NATO member country for which a separate partnership had been created as a single entry point to the agency’s work, with Ukrainian industry receiving broad access to its tenders.

Structure and Historical Support

Established in 2025, the SCSP is designed to leverage the NSPA’s capabilities to provide sustainable support to Ukraine through a structured procurement framework. The partnership includes Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, NATO Headquarters and Ukraine. Following approval by NATO Allies in the North Atlantic Council in April 2026, the NSPA was authorised to issue solicitations and sign contracts with Ukrainian industry, the press release said.

NATO said support for Ukraine had remained a high priority for the Alliance since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, with NATO Allies providing 99 per cent of all military aid to the country. The NSPA has mobilised around 400 million euros in assistance through the Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund, delivering essential medical supplies, fuel, critical infrastructure and cybersecurity support on behalf of NATO and its member nations. Additionally, the IT Capability Coalition has contributed 219 million euros towards modernising Ukraine’s digital defence capabilities. NATO nations have also donated millions of litres of fuel, with NSPA personnel deployed in member countries to oversee quality.

The development comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. Earlier in October, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukraine’s NATO membership was not on the table at present, citing the consensus and unanimity required among Alliance members. He said Washington was focused on ending the conflict and preventing further loss of life. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also expressed Kyiv’s readiness to participate in proposed trilateral technical-level talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States. While NATO’s latest initiative does not constitute Ukrainian membership of the military alliance, the procurement partnership provides a formal framework for deeper defence-industrial cooperation and greater access for Ukrainian companies to NATO contracting opportunities. (ANI)