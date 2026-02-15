The Munich Security Conference honoured Ukraine with the Ewald von Kleist Award for the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. President Zelenskyy accepted the award ahead of trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Geneva.

Ukraine Honoured with Ewald von Kleist Award

The Munich Security Conference has awarded Ukraine with the Ewald von Kleist Award to honour the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy collected the award on Saturday. "In this moment, we are presenting the Ewald von Kleist Award to the brave Ukrainian people. We honour their courage and remember those who lost their lives or were injured. President @ZelenskyyUa receives the award on behalf of his nation," Munich Security Conference's X handle posted.

Ewald von Kleist was the founder of the Munich Security Conference, and, according to the conference's website, he was instrumental in advancing the transatlantic security dialogue and in integrating post-war Germany into NATO. The award honours leading figures in security policy for their contribution to international peace and conflict management. The MSC inaugurated the Ewald von Kleist Award in 2009.

Trilateral Meetings Announced

Meanwhile, according to the Russian news agency TASS, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the trilateral meetings between Ukraine, Russia, and the US would be held in Geneva on February 17-18.

Zelenskyy's Diplomatic Engagements

Zelenskyy, who was at the Munich Security Conference, met several leaders ahead of the trilateral meeting. He discussed the upcoming trilateral meetings in Geneva with United States envoys, Steve Witkoff Volodymyr Zelenskyy also discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the impact of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy resources.

In an X post, the Ukrainian President wrote, "I had a conversation with envoys of President Trump, @SteveWitkoff and @JaredKushner, ahead of the trilateral meetings in Geneva. We count on the meetings being truly productive. We also discussed some developments following the meetings in Abu Dhabi. Not everything can be shared over the phone, and our negotiating team will present Ukraine's position next week."

"I also spoke about our meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We greatly appreciate that America consistently maintains a constructive approach and is ready to assist in protecting lives. I thank President Trump, his team, and the people of the United States for their support," he added.