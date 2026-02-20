The British High Commission in Delhi hosted 'Shaping Tomorrow', a grand AI reception celebrating the UK-India tech partnership. The event showcased UK's AI leadership and featured top AI experts, innovators, and government representatives.

The British High Commission organised a grand AI reception in Delhi on February 19, showcasing UK innovation and AI leadership, according to a press release. The event titled 'Shaping Tomorrow' brought together world-leading AI experts, frontier AI companies, and representatives from government to celebrate the UK-India technology partnership and the important momentum created by India's AI Impact Summit 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The event featured some of the UK and India's brightest AI innovators pitching their solutions at the AI Talks Stage, performances by artists who are using AI to tell new stories, and interactive AI installations. Guests were treated to a special conversation between UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on geopolitical governance of AI, according to the release.

Event Highlights and Key Speakers

Addressing the gathering from the main stage, AI Minister Kanishka Narayan spoke about his engaging discussions in Bengaluru and in Delhi. The Minister then launched OpenUK's documentary on AI, openness and spotlighting UK AI talent. The reception's highlights also included a fun kiosk explaining the benefits of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement for businesses.

UK's Global AI Prowess and Delegation

The press release said that the Deputy Prime Minister and AI Minister have been leading a strong delegation of UK AI and technology companies and universities to India this week for the AI Impact Summit, including NScale, Faculty AI, Singular Intelligence and Holistic AI. The press release said, "The UK is the world's third biggest AI power- a global hub for AI innovation, investment and talent with a formidable AI market valued at over £72 billion. It is ranked fourth globally for AI unicorns and start-ups and is home to more than 5,800 AI companies".

Strengthening the UK-India Technology Partnership

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, said, "There is a huge opportunity in the UK and India technology and innovation partnership, which is why it is a central pillar of our shared Vision 2035. I'm a tech optimist at heart, but firmly believe that it is only through international cooperation and the power of joint action that we can harness the power of AI to build a more secure, sustainable and prosperous future for all."

"We initiated this global conversation at Bletchley and are committed to ensuring the responsible development of AI, which can bring so much positive change to hardworking communities from Birmingham to Bengaluru and beyond. Exciting new British and Indian innovations are already changing the world in AI, tech and science with the support of the UK-India Technology Security Initiative. I'm delighted that our partnership is driving innovation and shaping the technologies of tomorrow," she added.

AI for an Inclusive Financial Ecosystem

Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, said, "AI offers India a unique opportunity to take the lead in creating a more inclusive and innovative financial ecosystem. As we adopt AI, our vision is to leverage technology not only for efficiency but also to promote inclusive growth and meaningful innovation throughout society. By embedding fairness, transparency, and accountability, and enhancing human judgment with data-driven insights, AI can close information gaps, expand opportunities for underserved communities, and tailor solutions to a wide range of needs."

Event Sponsors and Partners

The release said that, "'Shaping Tomorrow', the grand UK AI showcase and reception in Delhi attended by over a thousand guests and the UK Pavilion at Bharat Mandapam was made possible thanks to the gracious support of HSBC India, Baker McKenzie, Queen Elizabeth's School Gurugram, part of the GEDU Global Education Group, Acclime, Diageo India, and Suntory Global Spirits." (ANI)