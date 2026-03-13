MEA Secretary Sibi George told the UN Human Rights Council how digital tools and AI are empowering 1.4 billion Indians by expanding access to rights, justice, and democratic participation, urging a holistic approach to human rights.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George on Thursday delivered India's national statement at the Human Rights Council Item 3 General Debate. George highlighted how digital tools and AI empower 1.4 billion Indians.

"Mr. President, as External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, in his address to this August Council a few days ago underlined, our deliberations in this Council must move beyond statements and resolutions to tangible improvements in the daily lives of the most vulnerable. We firmly believe that a holistic and balanced approach to all human rights anchored in an integrated development paradigm is the most effective pathway to achieving this," he said.

India on Digital Empowerment and AI

"In India, we have harnessed digital tools to expand access to rights for all at scale. It has also facilitated access to justice, civil and political rights, democratic participation of 1.4 billion Indians, and empowerment of our women. I am happy to share that the recently concluded AI Impact Summit in New Delhi acknowledged that the power of AI is best realised only when its benefits are shared equitably by humanity, including participation of the global South," he added.

Call to Counter Terrorism

George urged the Council to counter it in all its forms. "Mr. President, terrorism remains one of the greatest threats to human rights. We must remain steadfast in our resolve to counter it in all its forms and manifestations. This Council should continue to speak with one voice on this issue," he said.

Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India’s national statement at the #HRC61 Item 3 General Debate. Highlighted how digital tools and AI empower 1.4bn Indians. Also called terrorism one of the gravest threats to human rights, urging the Council to speak with one voice… pic.twitter.com/0jj2mf1wEf — India at UN, Geneva (@IndiaUNGeneva) March 12, 2026

EAM Jaishankar's Earlier Address to UNHRC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on February 25, in his virtual address at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, highlighted Indian advocacy for advancing human rights through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships. Jaishankar advocated non-politicisation, selectivity or double standards of advocating human rights selectivity or double standards.

In a post on X, he said, "Addressed the 61st Session of @UN_HRC virtually. As an elected member, 🇮🇳’s mandate reflects the trust and expectations of the international community, especially of the Global South. Highlighted: Our advocacy for advancing human rights through dialogue, capacity-building and genuine partnerships, and not by politicisation, selectivity or double standards. The successful use of DPI and technology in advancing inclusion and access. India stands ready to share its learning and experiences with our partners. Zero tolerance and no justification for terrorism, the most egregious violator of Human Rights." (ANI)