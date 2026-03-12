Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed praised India as a 'first responder,' highlighting its crucial support during various crises like the 1988 coup, tsunami, and water crisis, noting the nation's stability relies on this aid.

Nasheed Highlights India's Role as 'First Responder'

Former President of the Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed, on Thursday noted that India has consistently supported the island country in times of crisis. Nasheed said that India assisted the nation during several crises, including the 1988 coup, the tsunami, the water crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlighted India's role as a "first responder" for the Maldives, emphasising that India's support during critical periods has been fundamental to the stability and security of the island nation.

In a post on X, he said, "India has consistently supported the Maldives in times of crisis, including the 1988 coup, the tsunami, the water crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the current situation, I understand the Maldives has requested fuel assistance from India. The Maldives needs to demonstrate responsibility as well. Strengthening democracy in the Maldives is crucial for regional resilience. Any constitutional amendments should follow thorough, inclusive discussions among all parties, rather than rushed processes. I urge the Maldives government to reconsider the referendum on constitutional amendments." https://x.com/MohamedNasheed/status/2032063630573818325?s=20

At the request of the Maldivian government, India launched a swift military intervention to thwart a coup attempt by foreign mercenaries, restoring order and the sovereignty of the nation.

India was among the first nations to respond to the devastating tsunami, providing immediate humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and medical assistance.

During the 2014 water crisis (Operation Neer), when the Maldives' capital, Male, faced a critical drinking water shortage due to a fire at the desalination plant, India immediately dispatched naval vessels loaded with fresh water and mobile desalination units.

India Examining Energy Assistance Requests: MEA

Meanwhile, talking about energy assistance that neighbours have asked for, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a press briefing earlier in the day, said that apart from the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had asked for it.

"On energy assistance to countries in the neighbourhood. First, I would come to Bangladesh. As you know, India is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to our neighbourhood. We have received a request from the government of Bangladesh for the supply of diesel, which is being examined," he said.

"In addition, I would also like to say that we have received such requests from several other countries, including Sri Lanka and the Maldives and these are being examined, taking into account our own energy requirements and availability that we have," he added.

Jaiswal further said that India's own requirements and diesel availability will be factored in while making decisions. "Given our people-centric and development-oriented approach to relations with Bangladesh, we have been supplying diesel from Numa Ligar refinery since 2007 through various modes, which include waterways, rail and later through the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline. A sale purchase agreement was signed in October 2017 between Numa Ligar refinery and Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation for the supply of high-speed diesel on mutually agreed terms. It bears mention that while diesel exports to Bangladesh have largely continued since 2017, India's refining capacity, our own requirements and diesel availability will be factored in while taking decisions," he said. (ANI)