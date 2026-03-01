A shooting at Old Dominion University's Norfolk campus left two people injured and the gunman dead. The incident occurred at Constant Hall, prompting a major response from local authorities and the FBI. The university has cancelled classes.

Incident Details and Official Response

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is assisting local authorities responding to a shooting at Old Dominion University, FBI Director Kash Patel said on Thursday (local time).

In a post on X, Patel said, "FBI personnel are providing assistance and working with local authorities responding to the shooting at Old Dominion University. We will update as able."

FBI personnel are providing assistance and working with local authorities responding to the shooting at Old Dominion University. We will update as able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

The New York Times reported that, according to Old Dominion University, the incident occurred shortly before 10:49 a.m. (local time) at Constant Hall, a building with classrooms and lecture halls on the university's main campus in Norfolk. Two people were injured and taken to the hospital, while the gunman was reported dead.

The university said police officers, emergency management personnel and responders from the City of Norfolk quickly arrived at the scene to assist the injured, The New York Times reported.

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger said she was closely monitoring the situation and had spoken with university leadership.

In a post on X, Spanberger said, "I'm closely monitoring the on-campus shooting at Old Dominion University. I have spoken with university leadership. My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilised to assist ODU and Norfolk."

I’m closely monitoring the on-campus shooting at Old Dominion University. I have spoken with university leadership. My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk. — Governor Abigail Spanberger (@GovernorVA) March 12, 2026

University Measures and Community Support

In a message to students and staff, university president Brian O Hemphill described the incident as a tragedy and thanked emergency responders for their swift action.

"Earlier today, March 12, 2026, Old Dominion University faced a tragedy on our main campus. I am grateful for the swift response of our police officers, emergency management personnel, and our partners at the City of Norfolk who promptly assisted the injured," Hemphill said in a statement.

He said classes were cancelled and operations on the main campus were suspended for the remainder of the day due to the incident and ongoing investigation.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area around Constant Hall and follow official alerts. The university also set up a Family Information Centre at Chartway Arena's Big Blue Room and directed students, faculty and staff to counselling and support services available on campus and online.

In a subsequent emergency alert, the university announced that it would remain closed on Friday (local time), March 13, with classes cancelled and operations suspended at all locations to allow counselling and support services for the campus community.

Investigation and Unfolding Details

According to The New York Times, the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately clear. The news platform reported that students told local media they were taking midterm exams when they saw a commotion or fight before hearing gunfire.

The identities of the gunman and the injured individuals have not yet been disclosed, and authorities have not confirmed whether they were students, staff or visitors in the statement by the University.

According to The New York Times, Old Dominion University is a public research institution with about 24,000 students.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. (ANI)