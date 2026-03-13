US President Donald Trump expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Michigan after a suspect rammed a vehicle into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield. The suspect was killed, and authorities are investigating the incident.

Trump Condemns 'Terrible' Attack

US president Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Michigan following reports of an attack at a synagogue in the Detroit area. Speaking at a Women's History Month event at the White House, the US president said he had been fully briefed on the situation and described the incident as "terrible."

"Before we begin, I want to send our love to the Michigan Jewish community and all of the people in Detroit, the Detroit area, following the attack on the Jewish synagogue early today," Trump said. "I've been briefed, fully briefed, and it's a terrible thing, but it goes on. We're going to be right down to the bottom of it. It's absolutely incredible that things like this happen," he added.

FBI and State Authorities Respond

Earlier, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau is assisting authorities responding to an apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation at Temple Israel. "FBI personnel are on the scene with partners in Michigan and responding to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter situation out of Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. @FBIDetroit," Patel posted on X, adding that the bureau's FBI Detroit Field Office was involved in the response.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was closely monitoring the reports of the incident and that state authorities were working with local law enforcement. In a post on X, Whitmer said, "I am tracking reports of an active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. We are working with Michigan State Police to get more information. This is heartbreaking. Michigan's Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace. Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan. I am hoping for everyone's safety."

Suspect Killed, Explosives Found at Scene

According to CNN, a suspect was killed on Thursday (local time) after ramming a vehicle into the synagogue in the Detroit-area township. According to its live updates, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said security personnel opened fire after the vehicle struck the building, killing the suspect.

Emergency responders also discovered what appeared to be a large quantity of explosives in the back of the vehicle, law enforcement officials briefed on the scene told CNN. A security guard was struck by the vehicle but is expected to recover, Bouchard said.

Investigation Continues Amid Rising Threats

Temple Israel, which houses an early childcare centre and school, is located in West Bloomfield Township, part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

CNN reported that the incident comes amid rising antisemitic threats and attacks against Jewish institutions in the United States, with many synagogues and schools strengthening security in recent years. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

