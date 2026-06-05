On World Environment Day, the UK and India are reinforcing their 'Vision 2035' partnership to accelerate the transition to clean energy, mobilise climate finance, and foster innovation to meet global net-zero targets and build a greener future.

UK-India 'Vision 2035' Partnership

As the world marks World Environment Day, the United Kingdom and India are reinforcing their commitment to a sustainable future through the 'Vision 2035' partnership. This collaborative framework aims to accelerate the transition to clean energy, mobilise essential climate finance, and foster breakthrough innovations required to meet ambitious global net-zero targets.

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The British High Commission in India emphasised that the future of the planet hinges on decisive action taken today. By pooling resources and expertise, both nations are working to bridge the gap between policy ambition and tangible environmental results.

The partnership between India and the United Kingdom reached a new milestone as Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, and UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Ed Miliband, held high-level discussions in New Delhi.

Tackling Climate Crisis on Three Fronts

The partnership is designed to tackle the climate crisis on three strategic fronts, scaling up investments in renewable energy infrastructure and promoting technology transfers to facilitate a shift away from fossil fuels, unlocking new capital streams to support green projects, ensuring that emerging economies have the financial backing necessary for sustainable development and encouraging joint research and development in green technologies, from battery storage and hydrogen power to sustainable manufacturing processes.

In a post on X, the UK High Commission in India said, "World Environment Day: The future of our planet depends on what we do today. Through Vision 2035, the UK and India are accelerating the switch to clean energy, unlocking climate finance and driving innovation towards net zero. We're building a greener future, together."

The future of our planet depends on what we do today. Through #Vision2035, the UK and India are accelerating the switch to clean energy, unlocking climate finance and driving innovation towards net zero. We’re building a greener future, together. 🇬🇧🤝🇮🇳#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/hClY3as9Kw — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) June 5, 2026

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stated that both nations are laying the foundation for a new era of shared prosperity.

In a post on X, the Office said, "India is a major global power of the 21st century. Together, we are laying the foundation for a new era of shared prosperity." India is a major global power of the 21st century. Together, we are laying the foundation for a new era of shared prosperity 🇬🇧🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3LRw6gErCy — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) June 5, 2026

As both nations look toward 2035, the focus remains clear: building a resilient, low-carbon future that provides long-term prosperity while protecting the planet for generations to come.

High-Level Review of Partnership Progress

Meanwhile, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper paid an official visit to India from June 3-4, marking her first visit to the country since assuming office. During the visit, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held the first annual meeting with the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to review the India-UK Vision 2035, adopted during the visit of Prime Minister to the UK in July 2025, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During their meeting, both Ministers reviewed the progress made under all five pillars of India-UK Vision 2035, including Growth, Technology & Innovation, Defence & Security, Climate & Clean Energy and Education. They recognised the importance of the India-UK climate partnership, including through the India-UK Climate Finance Initiative on green growth.

Both Ministers agreed that strong people-to-people relations formed the bedrock of the partnership and noted the positive engagement on the Migration and Mobility Partnership. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)