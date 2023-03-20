Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK govt vows to take Indian High Commission security 'seriously' after vandalism by pro-Khalistani protesters

    The United Kingdom will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", top British officials said after Scotland Yard arrested one person in connection with "completely unacceptable" vandalism at the mission by Khalistan supporters.      
     

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    The UK government will “always” take the security of the Indian High Commission in London “seriously”, Foreign Office minister Tariq Ahmad said, after a group of protesters who were chanting pro-Khalistan slogans tore down the tricolour.

    The Baron of Wimbledon also said he was “appalled” over the incident. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff."

    Officials from the mission said the “attempted but failed” attack had been foiled and that the tricolour was now flying “grander”. An arrest was also made in the case.

    According to the Metropolitan Police, two security personnel had minor injuries that didn't require hospitalisation. There is now an inquiry underway.

    According to the police report, the High Commission building's windows were shattered. "Officers arrived at the scene. Before the cops arrived, the bulk of individuals there had left. One man was detained nearby shortly after the start of the inquiry on accusations of causing a violent disturbance. Investigations are ongoing," the statement noted.

    London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, issued a statement condemning "the violent unrest and vandalism that took place" in response to the event. “There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour,” he tweeted.

    Additionally, the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable”. India lodged a strong protest against the incident on Sunday and summoned “senior-most” UK diplomat, Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott. Sunday's incident came after similar radical actions by Kahlistani supporters in Canada and Australia.
     

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
