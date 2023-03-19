Khalistanis remove tricolour at Indian mission in London; New Delhi summons top UK diplomat

The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned after videos emerged showing pro-Khalistani miscreants removing the tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London. The protesters replaced the tricolour with the Khalistan flag at the Indian mission.

India has lodged a strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the essential obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

According to Ministry of External Affairs officials, New Delhi made it clear that it finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the MEA officials added.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis condemned the act, calling it 'totally unacceptable'.

Some protesters were seen holding posters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after a government crackdown on him and his supporters.