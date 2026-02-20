The UK has reportedly denied the US permission to use British military bases for potential strikes on Iran. This refusal stems from legal and political concerns, as London prioritizes diplomacy and de-escalation over being drawn into a conflict.

The United Kingdom has reportedly denied US President Donald Trump permission to use British military bases for potential strikes on Iran, marking a significant development amid rising geopolitical tensions. The move underscores London’s cautious stance as Washington weighs military options against Tehran over its nuclear programme and regional security concerns.

According to reports, the US had been considering using key bases such as RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, both of which are strategically important for launching long-range air operations. However, under existing agreements, any American military action from these bases requires explicit approval from the UK government—approval that has not been granted.

British authorities are said to have blocked the move due to legal, political, and diplomatic considerations. Officials remain wary of being drawn into a potential conflict and have emphasised the need to adhere to international law. The decision also reflects the UK’s preference for de-escalation and diplomatic engagement rather than direct military involvement in an already volatile region.

The development comes as Trump convened high-level meetings with top national security officials to discuss possible responses to Iran, signalling that military options remain on the table. The Pentagon has reportedly been preparing contingency plans, including deploying aircraft and support systems to the Middle East.

Tensions between Washington and London have also surfaced over strategic assets like the Diego Garcia base, which remains central to US military planning in the region. Trump has publicly criticised the UK government’s approach to managing such assets, highlighting differences in strategic priorities.

Overall, the UK’s refusal signals a divergence in approach between the two allies, with Britain prioritising diplomatic solutions while the US keeps military options under consideration, adding another layer of complexity to the evolving Iran crisis.