United States President Donald Trump asked the United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to hand over Diego Garcia to Mauritius amid a possibility of military confrontation between Washington and Tehran over a nuclear deal.

According to a 2025 agreement, the UK is set to return the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while maintaining the US-UK military base in Diego Garcia on a 99-year lease, CNN reported. Trump called handing over the Chagos Islands and taking the military base on a lease a "big mistake." He said that the US might use Diego Garcia to eradicate a potential attack by Iran in case it does not agree to a nuclear deal following the talks in Geneva.

Trump's Warning on Social Media

Taking to social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I have been telling Prime Minister Keir Starmer, of the United Kingdom, that leases are no good when it comes to countries, and that he is making a big mistake by entering a 100-year lease with whoever it is that is 'claiming' right, title, and interest to Diego Garcia, strategically located in the Indian Ocean. Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one, and it has been for many years, but Prime Minister Starmer is losing control of this important island by claims of entities never known of before. In our opinion, they are fictitious in nature."

"Should Iran decide not to make a deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia and the Airfield located in Fairford in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous regime--an attack that would potentially be made on the United Kingdom, as well as other friendly countries. Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia by entering a tenuous, at best, 100-year lease," he added.

The US President said that Washington is ready to fight for a NATO ally, the UK, when needed, asking London to be "strong" to face challenges before them. "This land should not be taken away from the UK, and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally. We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the UK, but they have to remain strong in the face of Wokeism, and other problems put before them. DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA," he wrote in the social media post.

Background on Chagos Islands Agreement

According to CNN, Mauritius gained independence in 1968 from the British rule, while Diego Garcia remained a colony. Following the 2019 ruling by the International Court of Justice and the building international pressure, UK signed an agreement with Mauritius in 2025 to return the Chagos Islands while keeping the Diego Garcia military base on a 99-year lease.

White House on Iran Nuclear Talks

This comes in the backdrop of ongoing talks between the US and Iran over a high-stake nuclear deal. Earlier on Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that diplomacy is the first option for US President Donald Trump before considering military action against Iran regarding the nuclear deal.

Amid the looming possibility of a military action by the US, the White House Press Secretary warned Iran, saying it would be wise for Iran to reach a deal with the US. Speaking to the reporters, Leavitt said, "There are arguments one can make for a strike against Iran. The President had a successful operation as commander-in-chief with Operation Midnight Hammer, completely obliterating Iran's nuclear facilities. The President has always been clear that with Iran or any other country, diplomacy is the first option, and Iran would be wise to make a deal with President Trump."

"He (Donald Trump) is talking to many people, firstly, his national security team. This is something the President takes seriously, thinking about what is in the best interest of America and its people. That is how he will decide on a military action," she added.Leavitt also hinted that "US forces are in conversation with Israel," while not affirming a military action.

Further, she noted that progress has been made in the Geneva talks with Iranian authorities, but the two nations stand "far apart" on certain issues. "There was a little bit of progress made, but we are still far apart on some issues. We expect the Iranians to come back with the details in the next couple of weeks. The president will continue to watch how this plays out," the press secretary said.

Iran and the United States held the previous rounds of nuclear talks in April 2025. The Iranian nuclear deal dates back to July 2015, when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran and several world powers, including the United States, which capped Tehran's enrichment level at 3.67 per cent and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms. The deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the US from the accord. (ANI)