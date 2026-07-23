The UAE passport has ranked as the world’s second most powerful passport in the latest Henley Passport Index. UAE citizens can now access 188 countries without a prior visa or with visa-on-arrival facilities. The country climbed three places to secure the global ranking.

The UAE passport has achieved a new milestone, emerging as the second most powerful passport in the world, according to the latest Henley Passport Index released by global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. The ranking highlights the UAE’s growing diplomatic influence and international connectivity, with citizens now able to travel to 188 countries without obtaining a prior visa or through visa-on-arrival facilities.

In the latest rankings, the UAE shares the second position with Japan and South Korea, while Singapore has secured the top spot with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 countries.

The UAE has climbed three places compared with the January rankings, making it the biggest gainer in the latest index. The achievement also allows the country to retain its position as the holder of the most powerful passport in the Arab world.

How Other Major Countries Fared?

According to the latest rankings:

Third Place: Sweden, with access to 187 countries.

Sweden, with access to 187 countries. Fourth Place: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain, with access to 186 countries.

Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain, with access to 186 countries. Fifth Place: Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Switzerland, with access to 185 countries.

Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Switzerland, with access to 185 countries. Sixth Place: The United Kingdom, with access to 184 countries.

The United Kingdom, with access to 184 countries. Tenth Place: The United States, with access to 180 countries.

UAE Passport’s Remarkable Rise Over Two Decades

The Henley Passport Index is prepared using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The UAE passport has recorded one of the most significant improvements in the index’s history, with no other country achieving a similar rise over the past two decades.

When the index was launched in 2006, the UAE ranked 62nd globally. Since then, the country has gained visa-free access to 153 additional destinations, helping it rise to the second position.

The growth has been driven by stronger diplomatic relations, international cooperation and a series of mutual visa waiver agreements with countries across the world.

Passport Strength Reflects Global Influence

Dr Christian H Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, said that a passport’s strength reflects a country’s diplomatic standing, international relationships and level of cooperation with other nations.

The UAE’s latest achievement highlights its expanding global presence and the increasing ease of international travel available to its citizens.