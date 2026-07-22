The Delhi HC directed the Centre to consider a representation challenging the steep hike in passport fees under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026. Disposing of a PIL, the court asked the MEA to decide on the matter within three months.

PIL Challenges Constitutional Validity of Fee Hike

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Government to consider and decide a representation challenging the steep hike in passport fees introduced under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, preferably within three months. A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devender Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Pravasi Legal Cell, after directing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to examine the petitioner's representation in accordance with law.The PIL had challenged the constitutional validity of the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which came into force on July 1, 2026, contending that the revised fee structure is arbitrary, unreasonable and disproportionately burdens millions of Indian citizens, especially Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), migrant workers and economically weaker sections. The petitioner had sought quashing of the amended Rules on the ground that the enhanced passport fees violate Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. Alternatively, it requested the Court to direct the Centre to consider its representation dated June 27, 2026, seeking reconsideration and rationalisation of the revised fee structure.

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Anto Robert argued that passports are an essential statutory document for employment, education and international mobility, and that the substantial increase in fees places an undue financial burden on citizens, particularly overseas Indian workers who also incur additional expenses such as outsourcing agency charges and courier fees.

The petition further alleged that the revised fee structure was introduced without disclosing any cost analysis, financial assessment or objective material justifying the increase. It also stated that despite representations submitted by the Pravasi Legal Cell and its Kerala chapter, no decision had been communicated by the government.

High Court Directs Expeditious Review

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court did not examine the validity of the amended Rules on the merits. Instead, it directed the Ministry of External Affairs to decide the petitioner's pending representation expeditiously, preferably within three months, and disposed of the PIL. (ANI)