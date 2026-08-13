EAM S Jaishankar shared a selfie with the national flag ahead of Independence Day, promoting the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. This year's celebration marks the 80th anniversary and 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', with PM Modi encouraging participation.

As India gears up with fervour and enthusiasm ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a selfie with the national flag on Thursday. Reposting his X post, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Tiranga in every heart, every home!" Tiranga 🇮🇳 in every heart, every home!#HarGharTiranga https://t.co/jesjYET7jJ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 13, 2026

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence. The Ministry of Culture underlined how it stemmed from the thought that our relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation thus became symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our collective commitment to nation-building.

80th Independence Day and 150 Years of Vande Mataram

As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year's celebrations will have a special focus on the commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. The major components of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 will include Tiranga rallies and processions, exhibitions, Tiranga concerts, bike and cycle rallies, tricolour lighting of important locations, decorations and Rangoli programmes. Special activities will also be organised under the theme "Tiranga Salute to the Spirit of Vande Mataram", along with the popular "Selfie with Tiranga" initiative.

PM Modi's Call to Participate

Earlier in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to participate in the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, tying it to the government's larger vision of a developed India. PM Modi also highlighted that the campaign carries special significance this year as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Song, 'Vande Mataram'.

"Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat. Glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to Vande Mataram and that too at a time when we are marking its 150th anniversary," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)