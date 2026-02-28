Amid regional tensions and a missile attack, the UAE's Ministry of Economy affirms market stability and robust strategic reserves. The government assures ample availability of essential goods, normal import flows, and a stable security situation.

UAE Affirms Market Stability and Resiliency

In light of the escalating tensions and multiple strikes in West Asia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Economy and Tourism has affirmed the resiliency and stability of markets across the country, Gulf News reported on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Ministry also stressed that the nation's strategic reserves of essential commodities are robust, comprehensive and diversified, and fully capable of meeting domestic market needs for reassuringly extended periods. It further underscored that "all essential food and non-food items are available in ample quantities across all markets and retail outlets nationwide," according to Gulf News.

The Ministry said it is closely and directly monitoring stock levels held by suppliers and retailers through its advanced electronic price-monitoring system, which continuously collects and analyses data. "This is complemented by comprehensive periodic assessments to ensure the sustained availability of essential goods and to prevent any potential shortages, thereby supporting price stability and meeting consumer needs," the ministry stated, according to Gulf News.

Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri also said, "Thanks to the wise and forward-looking vision of its leadership, the UAE has successfully built a resilient economic system capable of confronting a wide range of regional and global challenges. The country continues to enhance its preparedness for various regional and international developments, placing food security and the availability of goods among its highest priorities."

Further, import activity and flow of goods into markets are proceeding normally, with no indications of supply disruptions or product shortages. "The UAE has demonstrated an exceptional ability to manage global supply-chain challenges with high efficiency and flexibility. Today, we possess a broad network of trading partners worldwide, alongside proactive plans to diversify import sources and continuously open new markets--ensuring uninterrupted flows of goods. We remain in constant coordination with partners across the public and private sectors to safeguard supply adequacy and market balance," he added.

Iranian Missile Attack Intercepted Over UAE

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced that the UAE today was subjected to a blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that UAE air defence systems dealt with the missiles with high efficiency and successfully intercepted a number of missiles.

Authorities in the UAE also handled the fall of some missile debris in a residential area which resulted in some material damage. The fallen debris also resulted in one civilian death of an asian nationality.

The authorities confirmed that the security situation in the UAE remains stable and that all concerned entities are monitoring developments around the clock.

The Ministry strongly condemned the attack, affirming the UAE's categorical rejection of any targeting of civilian objects, facilities and national institutions. It stressed that such acts constitute a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability. (ANI)