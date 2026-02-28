SriLankan Airlines has cancelled 10 flights to and from the Middle East until March 1, 2026, due to airspace closures amid rising tensions. The move affects routes to Riyadh, Kuwait, Dubai, Dammam, and Doha for passenger safety and security.

SriLankan Airlines announced the cancellation of 10 flights to and from the Middle East due to airspace closures in parts of the region amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The airline said the decision was taken in the interest of passenger safety and operational security.

In an official statement issued on X today, the airline said, "SriLankan Airlines regrets to inform that all flights departing to the Middle East from Colombo have been cancelled until 1200 noon on 01st March 2026 due to the ongoing Middle East conflict."

Affected Flights and Services

The affected outbound flights include UL265 (Colombo-Riyadh), UL229 (Colombo-Kuwait), UL253 (Colombo-Dammam), UL225 (Colombo-Dubai) and UL217 (Colombo-Doha).

The airline also cancelled return services UL230 (Kuwait-Colombo), UL266 (Riyadh-Colombo), UL254 (Dammam-Colombo), UL226 (Dubai-Colombo) and UL218 (Doha-Colombo).

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding during this situation. Further updates will be provided as received," the airline said.

Passengers have been advised to contact the airline's customer service centres, reach out via WhatsApp, consult their travel agents or visit the official website for further updates.

Broader Aviation Disruption in West Asia

The cancellations come amid a broader aviation disruption triggered by escalating hostilities in West Asia following joint military strikes involving Israel and the United States targeting Iranian sites. The developments have led to the temporary closure of airspace in Iran, Israel and Iraq, forcing airlines to suspend, reroute or cancel flights across the Middle East sector.

Impact on Other Airlines

Major carriers in the region and South Asia have already announced similar measures. Air India suspended all flights to Middle Eastern destinations until March 1, citing safety concerns. IndiGo also halted operations to and from the Middle East and select international routes, offering passengers full refunds or free rescheduling options.

Airports across India have set up dedicated help desks to assist stranded travellers as uncertainty continues over the reopening of safe flight corridors.

