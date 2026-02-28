Following US-Israel military strikes on Iran, China and Russia have expressed deep concern, calling for an immediate halt to the action. Both nations urged a return to diplomacy and respect for Iran's sovereignty amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

China has joined a chorus of countries expressing deep concern over the escalation of hostilities in West Asia following US-Israel strikes on Iran. In a statement the Chinese foreign Ministry said, "China is highly concerned over the military strikes against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel. Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected. China calls for an immediate stop of the military actions, no further escalation of the tense situation, resumption of dialogue and negotiation, and efforts to uphold peace and stability in the Middle East."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

International Community Urges Restraint

The Russian Foreign Ministry also condemned the US strikes on Iran and offered to help wherever needed. The Russian foreign ministry in its statement said that Russia urged the parties to return to a path of diplomacy. "The serial nature of the destabilizing attacks carried out by the U.S. Administration over the past few months against the international legal pillars of the world order, including non-interference in internal affairs, renunciation of the threat or use of force, and the peaceful resolution of international disputes, is particularly alarming. We demand an immediate return to the path of a political and diplomatic settlement. Russia, as before, is ready to facilitate the search for peaceful solutions based on international law, mutual respect, and a balance of interests," it said.

"The grave consequences of these ill-considered steps for the global non-proliferation regime, the cornerstone of which is the NPT, are openly ignored. At the same time, the American-Israeli tandem is hiding behind a sham concern about preventing the Iranians from acquiring nuclear weapons. Bombing nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards is unacceptable. In reality, Washington and Tel Aviv's motives have nothing to do with non-proliferation. They cannot help but understand that by plunging the Middle East into an abyss of uncontrolled escalation, they are in fact encouraging countries around the world, particularly in the region, to acquire increasingly sophisticated means to counter emerging threats," it further said.

India also voiced deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. In a statement the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."

US-Israel Launch Strikes, Trump Issues Warning

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as a combined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran.

Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government. This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries. (ANI)